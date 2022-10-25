NFL says officials didn’t get Mike Evans’s autograph after video circulates

“After speaking with the individuals involved, we have confirmed that the postgame interaction between Jeff Lamberth, Tripp Sutter, and Mike Evans did not involve a request by the game officials for an autograph,” the league said in a statement Tuesday. “Both Lamberth and Sutter have been reminded of the importance of avoiding even the appearance of impropriety when interacting with players, coaches, and club staff on gameday — including during the pregame and postgame time periods.”

A reporter captured a video of Lamberth and Sutter approaching Evans as he made his way toward the locker room at the stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. There was a short, inaudible exchange between the game officials and Evans, before the four-time Pro Bowl wideout turns around and is handed a slip of paper. A second video appears to show Evans writing something as Lamberth stood next to him while Tampa Bay players walked past them to the locker room.

“I wasn’t signing my autograph, I’ll tell you that,” Evans said after the Buccaneers’ practice Tuesday in Tampa, Florida.

“I talk to a lot of officials. We’re all human beings. He’s a nice guy,” the eight-time 1,000-yard receiver added. “We were just talking about golf. That’s all we were talking about.”

According to the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association, game officials are not allowed to “ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia.”

Cowboys trade for Raiders’ Hankins to boost run D

The Dallas Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from Las Vegas in a move to bolster the run defense for one of the NFL’s best units.

Dallas is giving the Raiders a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft and getting a seventh-rounder in 2024.

Hankins was a healthy scratch two weeks ago in his third season with the Raiders, with one start in the five games he has played.

The 30-year-old Hankins was drafted in the second round by the New York Giants in 2013. He didn’t get a second contract there, spending 2017 with Indianapolis before joining the Raiders.

The Cowboys lead the NFL with 29 sacks and had a season-high five takeaways in last week’s 24-6 victory over Detroit, pushing that total to 12.

The closest thing to a weakness for the Dallas defense has been against the run. The Cowboys are ranked sixth overall, but 20th in run defense.

Hankins has 366 total tackles with 36 tackles for loss over 10 seasons.

Titans place rookie WR Kyle Philips on IR, sign Chris Conley

Tennessee’s banged-up wide receiver group is getting even thinner with the Titans placing rookie Kyle Philips on injured reserve and signing Chris Conley off Kansas City’s practice squad as a replacement.

The Titans now have 13 players on injured reserve, a group that already included their top draft pick this spring in Treylon Burks and second-year receiver Racey McMath. Tennessee currently has four receivers on the roster with the addition of Conley as the Titans (4-2) prepare to visit Houston (1-4-1) on Sunday.

Philips was Tennessee’s fifth-round pick out of UCLA, and he has eight catches for 78 yards despite missing one game with an injured shoulder. He was added to the injury report after apparently hurting a hamstring last Friday and was scratched from the Titans’ win over Indianapolis.

The 6-foot-3 Conley has started 62 of 102 games in eight seasons, and he has 213 catches for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns. Conley was a third-round pick out of Georgia by the Chiefs in 2015 where he spent four seasons.

He was with Jacksonville in 2019 and 2020 and Houston the past two seasons where he had 22 catches for 323 yards and two TDs.