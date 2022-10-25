N’Keal Harry heard the boos during his return to Gillette Stadium: ‘It was funny. I enjoyed it.’

Facing his old team on Monday, Harry made his first catch in a Bears uniform (going for 14 yards). He was immediately treated to a chorus of boos from the Gillette Stadium crowd.

Harry, 24, spent the first three seasons of his career struggling to find a role in New England before being traded to Chicago in July for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Things didn’t work out for 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry the way that he (or the Patriots) wanted it to.

“It was funny. I enjoyed it actually,” he said. “It was just great to be back. Their crowd was rocking tonight so it was good to come in and silence them a little bit. It was definitely different. Coming back to this stadium and coming through the visitor’s side was definitely different.”

Advertisement

But Harry also acknowledged that team competition aside, he was happy to see old friends on the Patriots’ roster.

“It was great. I still have a lot of good relationships with guys in this building,” he said. “Relationships that will last a lifetime. It was good seeing them. Me and those guys went through a lot. Especially guys that came in my class with me. It was just good to see everybody.”

Harry, who spent much of the early part of the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury, will look to become a more regular member of the Bears’ offense ahead of the team’s Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys.