Report: Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone will be retained after Yankees’ ALCS flop

If Cashman, with the franchise since 1986 and promoted to GM in 1998, is retained, Boone — who got a new three-year contract with an option last October — “is expected to come back, too.”

SNY reported Tuesday that both general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone will be welcomed back to the team for 2023 if they choose to return. Cashman’s contract is up, but SNY reported “most in the organization believe that [owner] Hal Steinbrenner will ask him back, and that Cashman will accept.”

Getting swept out of the American League Championship Series isn’t expected to prompt major changes in the New York Yankees’ braintrust, at least according to one read of the situation.

Advertisement

The Yankees won 99 games this season, but played essentially .500 baseball after mid-June and were thrashed by Houston both in the regular season and the playoffs. New York hit just .162 against the Astros in the ALCS, striking out 50 times and scoring nine total runs in four games. It was their third ALCS ouster by Houston in the past six years.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The Yankees have made the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, and in 10 of 13 since their 2009 championship, but have not again reached the World Series. The team’s fanbase has grown restless, which the SNY report references as a potential complicating factor.

“The only way it seems that this could go sideways for either [Cashman or Boone],” SNY reported, “is if fan vitriol becomes so toxic that Steinbrenner decides he must initiate a GM change that no one believes he wants to make.”

Schumaker new Skip in Miami

Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else. The Miami Marlins didn’t let him get away.

Advertisement

Schumaker was hired as the 16th manager in franchise history after what the team described as “an extensive process.”

“As we continue to grow as an organization, we felt it was important to find an individual who had been a part of a winning culture,” Marlins general manager Kim Ng said. “Having been a member of two championship teams, along with his reputation for tenacity and getting every ounce out of his ability, Skip will be a tremendous example to our players. His leadership style, teaching skills and attention to detail made him the clear choice as the club’s new manager.”

Schumaker — who played for World Series-winning clubs in St. Louis in 2006 and 2011 — comes to Miami from the Cardinals, with whom he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.

The 42-year-old takes over for Don Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons. Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Mattingly’s contract expired when this season ended, and he and the Marlins’ front office agreed it would be best for both sides not to enter into a new deal.

The Marlins went 69-93 this season, their 12th losing record in the last 13 years. The exception was 2020, when they went 31-29.

Advertisement

Schumaker inherits a club that has a Cy Young Award hopeful in All-Star ace Sandy Alcantara (14-9, 2.28 this season in an MLB-best 228⅔ innings). But the Marlins struggled mightily at the plate — their .230 team average ranked 27th out of 30 MLB clubs, and the team was 28th in runs scored.

Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox remain in search of new managers.

Tigers dig into Rays for front office help

Detroit hired Tampa Bay scouting director Rob Metzler as vice president and assistant general manager. Metzler spent 15 seasons with the Rays, working the past seven years as the team’s senior director of amateur scouting. He will lead the Tigers’ amateur and international scouting departments, working under president of baseball operations Scott Harris. The Tigers have made multiple leadership changes in 2022, most notably firing longtime executive Al Avila in August after seven years as general manager. Harris was hired as president of baseball operations after Avila’s departure. Detroit finished the season 66-96 — the third-worst record in the American League — and has not made the playoffs in eight years.