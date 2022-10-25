Sal Frelick’s fierce competitiveness has propelled him from Lexington, to BC, to the No. 2 prospect in the Brewers system

Gambino had seen it before; for years, in fact. Frelick commanded the baseball field as just a freshman at Lexington High School.

Sal Frelick was just a freshman at Boston College when his head coach, Mike Gambino, got a dose of the Lexington native’s competitive mentality.

But during Frelick’s freshman season at BC in 2019, the lefthanded-hitting outfielder served his coach another reminder.

It was a game late in the season against North Carolina State. The Eagles had their playoff hopes on the line, but Frelick wasn’t available, hobbled by a knee injury. The game was tied, 1-1, until the eighth when BC took a one-run lead. The Eagles had a chance to add more with a runner at third base.

Advertisement

Frelick, knowing the situation, nudged Gambino. He wanted to hit. Gambino brushed off his 19-year-old first-year player. A pinch-hit situation was the only scenario in which Gambino would consider using Frelick. But he decided not to. Although the injury couldn’t get any worse, Gambino did not want to push it.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

That logic, however, lasted only so long.

“He was standing on the top step of the dugout with his batting gloves and helmet on, and he’s just staring at me,” Gambino recalled.

Frelick’s desire was too much for Gambino to resist, so he called his freshman’s number to pinch hit. Frelick drove a ball to the right-field warning track on the first pitch he saw, good enough to score that run from third, stamping what would be 3-1 win.

Following his sacrifice fly, Frelick, hobbled but fulfilled, limped back to the dugout and sat down, knowing he had done his job.

“He’s just going to figure out a way to beat you,” Gambino said.

That competitiveness, zeal, and desire to win are the components that turned Frelick into a first-round pick by the Brewers in 2021. Just a year later, that same formula has helped Frelick skyrocket through their system, and he reached Triple A as the club’s No. 2 prospect. He is on the cusp of a major league debut that could happen sometime next season.

Advertisement

Between High A, Double A, and Triple A this year, Frelick hit .331/.403/.480 with an .883 OPS and 11 homers. The more he rose throughout the Brewers’ system, the better his game got. He hit .291 in 21 games at High A Wisconsin, then .317 in 52 games at Double A Biloxi, followed by a .365 average in 46 games at Triple A Nashville, striking out just 13 percent of the time.

“At the forefront of my philosophy is just putting the ball in play,” Frelick said. “I don’t like swinging and missing. That’s always been my biggest emphasis, limiting my strikeouts, putting the ball in play and letting my feet work.

“Not trying to just slap the ball on the ground, but making sure that early in the count, I’m hitting my pitches in the zone, and I think it’s easy to see success when you’re feeling good at the plate. And by feeling good, I mean you’re putting your pitches in play hard.”

His competitiveness has roots in toughness. He has an edge as a result of being from the Northeast, where weather conditions for baseball aren’t the kindest and the terrain traveled to develop under those harsh winters that linger into spring can be difficult.

Advertisement

“I wasn’t picking up a bat until January, February, and still that was inside the cage,” Frelick said. “We weren’t getting outside until maybe the beginning of April, if the weather cleared up.”

Still, the relentlessness in his pursuit, also shaped by his football background (he was the 2017 Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year at quarterback during his senior year in high school), have led him to this point.

Oh, and hockey, too.

“It’s honestly hard to translate, like, hitting someone in hockey to hitting a baseball,” Frelick said. “For me, it’s more like I step in the box, I’m trying to beat the guy on the mound.”

That mentality, woven by competition, is all Frelick thinks about. Where other players might rely on video, Frelick doesn’t like to consume much. Where hitters might think about where to place their hands in their stance, Frelick tosses the mechanical aspect to the side when he’s at the dish. Same thing on the bases, where Frelick is graded as a plus runner; he silences everything else but competition.

“My No. 1 goal is to try to score,” he said. “I’m competing with myself on how fast I can score.”

But where does that come from?

Gambino said it’s a family thing. Frelick’s father, Jeff, was a Division 1 quarterback at University of Pittsburgh. Frelick’s sister, Francesca, is a catcher/utility player for the Duke softball team.

“It’s been nurtured,” Gambino said.

Advertisement

Frelick was a little surprised that he was called up to Triple A during the second half of the season. Nonetheless, he produced.

He knows the big leagues are his next stop, “but you need to live where your feet are,” he said.

Certainly, though, Frelick is making the Brewers pay attention. Once again, staring and standing at the top step of the dugout with his bat, batting gloves, and helmet accompanying him.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.