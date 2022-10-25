We need to stop thinking any quarterback — Jones, Zappe, whoever — is the next Tom Brady

New Englanders will always remember what Brady did for their team, but there is another part of Brady’s legacy that Patriots fans would be well served to forget.

Tom Brady has set more records and won more Super Bowls than anyone else in the history of the NFL, statistical achievements that will live on forever.

Bailey Zappe is not the next Tom Brady. Nor is Mac Jones. It’s not Jimmy Garoppolo or Jacoby Brissett. It’s not any of the many potential Brady successors who have made their way through Foxborough. Simply put, there will never be another Tom Brady. It’s time to give up the fantasy.

The temptation to christen these other quarterbacks as the next TB is so understandable, especially when certain conditions — such as stepping in for an injured starter or being motivated by low-round draft status — bring the comparison so easily to mind.

But Brady already gave the Patriots the greatest quarterback story ever told, the once-in-a-generation tale of how the 199th pick of the 2000 draft would join forces with one of the greatest football minds in the game and take the once-laughingstock Patriots to six Super Bowl titles. You don’t get two of those stories in one sport, never mind one franchise.

The way Brady did it, the whole Wally Pipp of it all, taking over for Drew Bledoe in the wake of Mo Lewis’s devastating hit and never giving the job back again, turning himself into an NFL GOAT despite a collegiate career at Michigan that had him playing behind Brian Griese and platooning with Drew Henson, will remain as a singularly great narrative.

And also one of the most impossible to replicate. Not just in the ways of statistics — in this can’t-hit-the-quarterback era, we could end up with boffo career numbers from the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow et al — but because of the back story.

So let’s stop trying. Stop hoping, wishing, waiting, dreaming that Zappe’s immediate success in subbing for the injured Jones is predictive of another Brady career, that Jones’s ascension to the starting job after being Bill Belichick’s first-ever first-round QB draft pick means Belichick had found his next Brady, that the notion that a young, underdog backup is forever waiting in the wings to be the next great answer at quarterback.

Stop laying a ridiculous layer of unmeetable expectation on every young QB to come through the pipeline. Just think about Jones; before he could even get used to the idea of being the next Tom Brady, he was losing his job to Zappe, the next next Tom Brady.

Take it from the man himself. Brady recorded an Under Armour commercial in early September in which he had actor Morgan Freeman read aloud a letter Brady had written to any athlete with the misfortune of being labeled “the next Tom Brady.”

Here’s what it said: “This letter is for you. From what I hear, you’re supposed to be the next Tom Brady. What I’m about to say is important: Never let them call you ‘the next Tom Brady.’

“When they compare you to the GOATs, tune it out. When they say you’re a sixth-round draft pick, store it away. Compare yourself to nobody but the kid in the mirror — the one who goes all in, all out, and has the crazy confidence to know that who you are today is just a piece of who you’re going to become.

“This letter’s for that you, the one no one will see coming.

“Sincerely, Tom.”

He’s not wrong. A quick Google search on “the next Tom Brady” returned 119,000,000 results in 0.60 seconds. Headlines included: “Is Justin Herbert the next Tom Brady?,” “Is Mac Jones the next Tom Brady?,” “Who will be the next Tom Brady?,” “Jimmy Garoppolo could be the next Tom Brady or the next Ryan Mallett for the Patriots,” “Which young NFL quarterback can be next Tom Brady,” and “Why Patriots rookie Bailey Zappe may be the second coming of Tom Brady.”

The search doesn’t stop there; after another scintillating recent battle between Mahomes’s Chiefs and Allen’s Bills, Mahomes was asked if he and Allen are this generation’s great rivalry, a la Brady and Peyton Manning. Speaking on a local radio show, Mahomes said, “Brady and Manning didn’t become [them] until the latter part of their careers because they’d already won so much championships and MVPs and stuff like that. I think you can ask Josh the same thing. We see that we could be there, but we still have a long way to go to put ourselves on that pedestal.”

Tom Brady may not be in the best place football-wise right now, with his sub-.500 Bucs (3-4) facing the Ravens Thursday night. But no matter how this season ends, no matter how his career ends, there will never be another like him. It’s time we all stop looking.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.