With belief, Phillip le Gassick and Old Rochester break through for Division 2 golf championship

On Tuesday afternoon, following the lead of senior captain Phillip le Gassick and his career-best 3-under-par 69, Old Rochester edged Stang and third-place Duxbury by a single stroke, 302-303, for the program’s first state championship at Maplegate Country Club.

‘ That could be us ,’ the Bulldogs thought. The first week of October, ORR recorded a five-stroke win over Stang in a nonleague match.

The title, the first for a South Coast Conference team, follows a 14-0 regular season for coach Chris Cabe and his crew.

“I had the belief that we’d win. I thought we’d be able to pull it through, but it’s still kind of surreal that we actually did it,” said le Gassick, who had carded a pair of 70s at both last week’s South sectional and SCC tournaments. Tuesday, he was the runner-up to medalist Pete Ginnity (68) of St. Bernard’s in Fitchburg.

Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“Last year, we didn’t play as well as we could have [placing fifth]. I think we played better this year, and it was so much fun to be out there. I’m ecstatic. I could not be happier.”

It was a family affair for the Bulldogs. le Gassick’s cousin, Marcus Pierre, turned in a 75, Braden Yeoman had a 78, and le Gassick’s younger brother, Peter, shot an 80.

Cabe, who has been involved with the program for 17 seasons, said the additional year of experience was the difference-maker.

“These kids have battled. Last year was a heartbreaker,” said Cabe, who also recalled previous third- and fourth-place finishes at the final.

“We knew we had the same team coming back. We picked up a couple of kids that made us stronger and finally reached our goal.”

Ginnity, who qualified for the US Junior Amateur at Bandon Dunes earlier this year, made seven birdies, including five straight on holes 10-14. He even wrote a message on his scorecard holder reminding him to stay in the moment.

“This is my fourth time coming to states, and I haven’t put up a good number. So it felt really good to go low as a senior,” said Ginnity.

St. Bernards qualified for the team portion of the state tournament (finishing for the first time in Matt Hoeske’s 12 years as coach, a feat he credits to Ginnity’s leadership).

“His positive attitude is unbelievable. He’s the ringleader of our team. He’s been captain for two years and is the class president. So, he’s it,” said Hoeske.

Medalist Patrick Ginnity of St. Bernard's received a congratulatory hug from his father, Jack, at the Division 2 championship at Maplegate Country Club. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

MIAA Division 2 Championship

at Maplegate Country Club

Team

1. Old Rochester, 302; 2. Bishop Stang, 303; 3. Duxbury 303; 4. Concord-Carlisle, 307; 5. Beverly, 308.

Individual

68 — Patrick Ginnity, St. Bernard’s (Par 72).

69 — Philip le Gassick, Old Rochester.

71 — Aidan LeBlanc, Beverly; Tom Murdough, Concord-Carlisle; Matt Costello, Bishop Stang.

72 — Ethan Beauchemin, Palmer.

73 — Lillian Guleserian, Westwood; Owen Hamilton, Duxbury.

74 — Will Spring, Concord-Carlisle; Kyzar Joshi, Ashland.

75 — Jack Martin, Nauset; Matt Oliveira, Bishop Stang.