With Zach Pelzar making his point, Weston leaves no doubt in winning Division 3 golf title

A minor one, particularly after the Wildcats’ No. 1 player, junior Zach Pelzar, told longtime coach Mary O’Brien prior to Tuesday’s Division 3 championship that Weston would prevail.

SOUTH HADLEY — The memory of losing the 2021 state title on a tiebreaker at Shiny Rock GC was a footnote for the Weston High golf team.

Pelzar backed up his words, firing the best score of the day, a 4-under-four 68 at The Ledges Golf Club as the Wildcats (302) outdistanced Martha’s Vineyard (307) and Sandwich for the program’s eighth championship since 2007.

“It feels amazing,” O’Brien said. “It’s been a while since we’ve won our last championship [2016] . . . It never gets old. This is our eighth state championship since 2007 and it’s great as any of the others. These kids so deserved it, especially after last year when they tied for first and lost on the fifth-place score [to Dover-Sherborn], that was a big disappointment for them.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Following Pelzar, seniors Finn Maher (77) and JP Noone (79), and freshman William Goldstein (78) supplied the scores for the Wildcats, who bettered their 314 total from last week’s Division 3 North sectional qualifier at Black Swan CC. Goldstein, for one, lowered his score by six strokes Tuesday.

Advertisement

Pelzar set the pace.

“[Pelzar] wasn’t kidding [with his prediction], because he played awesome today,” O’Brien said.

“It’s all confidence,” Pelzar said. “I was just trying to pump the boys up and make sure they’re feeling good. I felt like we could do it, we played well in sectionals, and we were just all really excited for today and luckily we got some good scores.”

Pelzar’s didn’t start his strong, he was 2-over through his first two holes, but then 3-under in his next four.

“I just kind of knew I’d get here at the end,” Pelzar said. “Just had to gather myself. Obviously, a rough start but I was still calm … I knew if I played my game I’d put up a good score so I just focused on that.”

Advertisement

Led by Richard Combra, who was even-par, Martha’s Vineyard was the runner-up. Dover-Sherborn, the defending champion, finished fourth with a 323.

MIAA Division 3 Championship

at Ledges Golf Course

Team

1. Weston, 302; 2. Martha’s Vineyard, 307; 3. Sandwich, 311; 4. Dover-Sherborn, 323; 5. Hopedale, 327.

Individual

68 — Zach Pelzar, Weston (par 72).

72 — Richard Combra, Martha’s Vineyard.

73 — Thomas Hurley, Sandwich.

74 — Mitchell Norkevicius, Sandwich; Evan Piekos, Bromfield.

76 — Liam Marek, Martha’s Vineyard; Ricky Gardella, Triton.

77 — Logan Comveau, Georgetown; Finn Maher, Weston; Mark McDonald, Ayer Shirley.



