World Series offers windows into Red Sox past, and their dreamed-of future

The Astros represent what the Sox hope to become, a team that has dominated the American League — reaching the ALCS in six straight seasons and the World Series in four of those. A team in the upper-tier of spenders that nonetheless remains nimble and continues to evolve.

In many ways, the Phillies represent what the Red Sox were as recently as a few years ago. A high-priced team comprised of stars that was built by Dave Dombrowski to win now.

Inevitably, the buildup to the World Series represents a time to contemplate paths and blueprints, and what those of the two teams competing for baseball’s ultimate prize mean for [insert name of local team not in the World Series here]. For the Red Sox, the unavoidable October exercise is a particularly strange one this year.

As much as the Dodgers and Rays are referenced when discussing what the Red Sox hope to achieve, Houston’s continued place atop the American League warrants particular notice, offering perhaps the most relevant model for what the Sox are trying to do.

While great amateur and pro scouting and remarkable player development have been the foundations of LA’s excellence, the Dodgers have deployed resources beyond what the Sox ever have. Their willingness to spend upwards of $300 million suggests a different way of doing business than nearly any other club.

The Rays, meanwhile, represent too frugal an operation to serve as a true template. For the Sox, the Rays-like supply of inexpensive young talent is not an end in itself, but rather a prerequisite for both the pursuit and retention of established stars.

Enter the Astros. Like the Sox, Houston has danced close to and around the luxury tax threshold in recent years, typically carrying payrolls of $200 million or more. Houston went past the threshold in 2020, but otherwise has typically snuck just below the spending levels that would engender penalties.

Those spending commitments — similar to, but typically slightly short of Red Sox budgets of recent years — have produced turnover. Yet the Astros have been able to withstand the departures of ace Gerrit Cole, center fielder George Springer, shortstop Carlos Correa, and others thanks to a remarkable pipeline of homegrown standouts such as Framber Valdez, Kyle Tucker, and Jeremy Peña.

They’ve created a remarkably steady flow of dominant young pitchers. They locked up young stars Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez with long-term deals when they were years from free agency, and they’ve made some big-money commitments to retain stars Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve to maintain franchise continuity.

The result of that balanced approach — which followed a brutal, years-long stretch as the worst team in baseball in the early 2010s — has been year-after-year title contention for a team that has moved beyond its scandalous 2017 championship to become the gold standard for sustainable success in the sport.

They are the realization of a fully operational scouting and player development machine. Yet Houston’s prolonged run of dominance underscores the daunting task that faces teams hoping to depose them.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox-related intrigue of Philadelphia’s surprising march through the National League field as a No. 6 seed doesn’t require much imagination thanks to their president of baseball operations.

Dombrowski, of course, held the same title for the Red Sox from 2015–2019 — a run that encompassed three straight AL East titles, topped by a historic 108-win season and championship stampede in 2018. Yet he was fired less than a year later, with the Red Sox fearing his star-centered mode of team-building would yield a roster filled with aging, high-priced veterans whose performances were declining — a potential recipe for a years-long rebuild.

The Sox owners hired Chaim Bloom as their chief baseball officer to navigate a stomach-churning period of parting with stars while trying to cultivate the next generation of standouts.

Dombrowski didn’t have to take part in the gut-wrenching trade of Mookie Betts. Instead, just more than three years after being dumped — a time in which the Sox have sandwiched a pair of last-place finishes around a 2021 run to the ALCS — Dombrowski is back in the Fall Classic with a fourth team, following similar trips with the Sox (2018), Tigers (2006, 2012), and Marlins (1997).

Dombrowski has followed a familiar model with the Phillies. When he was hired after the 2020 season, he inherited a star-studded team that had entered win-now mode while committed to hundreds of millions in free-agent deals to Bryce Harper, J.T Realmuto, and Zack Wheeler.

This spring, Dombrowski doubled down, signing thumpers Nick Castellanos (five years, $100 million) and Kyle Schwarber (four years, $79 million). The resulting group opened the year with a thud, 22-29 through June 1.

Yet rather than retreat, Dombrowski saw this year’s expanded playoff field — with the new Collective Bargaining Agreement introducing a sixth playoff team and third Wild Card, up from five and two — as an opportunity worth pursuing.

He fired Joe Girardi and replaced him with bench coach Rob Thomson. After the Phillies responded to that leadership change with two excellent months, Dombrowski made the trade deadline moves — in particular, landing center fielder Brandon Marsh, starter Noah Syndergaard, and reliever David Robertson — to surround his stars with complementary contributors.

“When we were in that position, where we were at at the trade deadline, it was the message that, hey, we’re here and we want to win,” Schwarber told reporters this month.

Though the Phillies barely made the playoffs, their stars have dazzled against elite October competition, and the team’s midyear reinforcements have created enough depth to avoid a fatal weakness.

As much as the Sox felt that Dombrowski’s form of roster-building had run its course in Boston, for the Phillies, his straightforward approach to maximizing the present — and his willingness to trade away prospects who weren’t central to the team’s future plans — has helped make the team’s first postseason run in 13 years an electrifying one in Philadelphia.

Putting his team in a position that the Sox and 27 other teams are left to envy.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.