Biden says Russian use of a nuclear weapon in Ukraine would be an ‘incredibly serious mistake’

Biden said that he was still uncertain if Russia was trying to put together a “false flag operation” in which it would detonate a dirty bomb and blame the Ukrainians. A dirty bomb is not a nuclear weapon, but an improvised device that uses conventional explosives to spread radioactive material.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden renewed his warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that it would be an “incredibly serious mistake” to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, reflecting the increasingly urgent concern in Washington and among Western allies that Russia may be searching for a pretext to unleash such a weapon.

But it was clear from Biden’s comments that he is far less concerned about a dirty bomb than about the possibility that a set of incidents could result in Russia detonating a battlefield nuclear weapon, the first to be used in a conflict since the United States dropped atomic weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

“Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for it to use a tactical nuclear weapon,” Biden said in response to a reporter’s question about whether Russia was preparing a dirty bomb. “I’m not guaranteeing you that it’s a false flag operation yet, don’t know, but it would be a serious, serious mistake.”

Biden’s comments, and a complex exchange of accusations between Russia and Ukraine, were the latest demonstration of how high tensions are running at a moment when Russia is losing ground and sees no pathway to controlling vast swaths of the four provinces it recently annexed.

It is part of what American officials have called an inescapable paradox of the conflict: While the United States and its NATO allies are committed to helping Ukraine expel Russia from its territory, the more successful the Ukrainians are, the greater the risk that Russia will break the unwritten taboo against employing nuclear weapons.

It is also a reminder that Russia may have more riding on the outcome of the war in Ukraine than it has in any conflict it has fought since it first successfully tested a nuclear weapon in August 1949, when Harry S. Truman was president.

Russia’s top military officials began the series of accusations about dirty bombs over the weekend, warning their American counterparts, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of staff, Gen. Mark Milley, that Ukraine was planning to detonate a radiological attack on Ukrainian soil. They offered no evidence.

Just hours before Biden spoke at the White House, Ukraine responded, accusing the Russians of secretly building dirty bombs themselves at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Russian troops now occupy.

American intelligence officials are divided about Russia’s intentions. Some believe that the repeated threats to use nuclear weapons are a bluff; others say they are part of a Russian military doctrine called “escalate to de-escalate,” in which a small nuclear device is set off to warn adversaries to stay away.

Over the past few weeks, the Biden administration has been conducting tabletop exercises, trying to game out how Russia might try to gain an advantage by threatening to use a nuclear weapon — and under what conditions it might actually detonate one. The purpose of the exercises, officials say, is to figure out how the United States and its allies might respond.

No one in the administration is arguing for a nuclear response. But among the options under debate are conventional military strikes on Russian forces inside Ukraine, likely executed by Ukrainian forces. The United States and its NATO allies would use the moment to further isolate Russia from the world — especially China and other nations, like India, that have been continuing to buy its oil. But it is unclear how Beijing in particular would respond to a Russian use of a small nuclear weapon, no matter how destructive.

On Tuesday, Biden was asked by a reporter whether Russia “is preparing to deploy a dirty bomb itself or a nuclear weapon.” The president focused on the second part of the question. While officials say a dirty bomb would be a tragic escalation, their clear concern is what it could portend. In U.S. intelligence agencies and the Pentagon, there is fear Russia would stage a provocation to justify using a nuclear weapon in response.

American officials appeared to have some intelligence that backed up the fear, but they refused to discuss what it is or how convincing it is. But in making public Russia’s claims to Austin and Milley, they appeared to be following a pattern of making information public in an effort to box in Putin as he looks for options beyond relying on his failing military force.

“Russia is pushing transparently false allegations,” Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, told reporters Tuesday. “In the past, we’ve seen Russia use allegations as a pretext to escalate. And as the president said, we don’t know if that is the case here.”

In a briefing to reporters, the Pentagon repeatedly pushed back against Russia’s claims that Ukraine is building a dirty bomb and said that any Russian use of such a weapon would merit a response by the United States.

“The allegations that Ukraine is building a dirty bomb are false,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, in a briefing Tuesday afternoon. “We have not seen at this time, though, any indication that Russia has made a decision or intends to employ nuclear weapons or a dirty bomb.

“It is something that we will continue to watch closely,” he added. “And certainly, as others have said, there would be consequences for Russia whether it uses a nuclear weapon or a dirty bomb.”

Neither the United States nor NATO has made any changes to the posture of their nuclear forces as a result of Russia’s recent allegations, the general said.

Meanwhile, Russia notified the United States and NATO that it intends to conduct a regularly scheduled military exercise of its nuclear forces, called Grom.

Ryder called this “a routine annual exercise by Russia,” saying it notified the United States in compliance with “its arms control obligations and its transparency commitments.”

Although the exercise was expected, the major nuclear powers often suspend missile tests and exercises at moments of high tension to avoid false alarms and miscalculations. In the spring and summer, the Biden administration delayed several tests of nuclear-capable missiles, though ultimately, some were conducted.

Just as there was no way to verify Russia’s dubious claims about Ukraine’s dirty-bomb plans, there was no way to test Ukraine’s contention, by its nuclear operations firm Energoatom, that Russian forces occupying the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant were making dirty bombs of their own.

Russian forces have been in control of the Zaporizhzhia plant, in southern Ukraine, since early March, but it is still run by Ukrainian engineers who report to officials in Kyiv.

Officials at Energoatom said that Russians at the plant were carrying out unauthorized work in the dry spent nuclear fuel storage facility, which holds 174 containers, each containing 24 spent nuclear fuel assemblies.

“Energoatom assumes that such actions of the invaders may indicate that they are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored” at the Zaporizhzhia plant, the company said in a statement. “Destruction of these containers as a result of explosion will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers of the adjacent territory.”

It offered no evidence for its contention that the containers were being destroyed. The International Atomic Energy Agency keeps two inspectors, on a rotation schedule, at the plant.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.