Police say 11, including kids, killed in Uganda school fire

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA The Associated Press,Updated October 25, 2022, 1 hour ago

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda’s capital, Kampala, a police official said Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the overnight incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details.

Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in the East African country.

Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt.

In 2008, 19 students were killed in a nighttime fire outbreak at a boarding school for grade schoolers near Kampala in 2008.

