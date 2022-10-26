Clorox recalls cleaners

An undated photo provided by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission of recalled Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners include Sparkling Wave, Lavender Clean, Orange Energy, and Lemon Fresh Scents. Clorox has voluntarily recalled about 37 million scented Pine-Sol cleaning products because of a possible bacterial contamination that can cause serious lung or blood infection.

If you’re thinking of wiping down your kitchen with that bottle of Pine-Sol all-purpose cleaner under your sink — stop. It may contain bacteria that could cause serious illness in people with compromised immune systems. The Clorox Company said Tuesday it has recalled its scented multi-surface cleaners and all-purpose cleaners. The recall doesn’t include its iconic original pine-scented Pine-Sol, which is its only product registered as a disinfectant. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Kia tells owners of SUVs to park them outside

Kia is telling owners of nearly 72,000 older Sportage small SUVs in the United States to park them outdoors and away from structures after getting reports of more engine fires. It’s the second time that Sportages from the 2008 and 2009 model years have been recalled due to fire risks that apparently can start near a hydraulic engine control device. Documents posted Wednesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say fires can start while the engines are running or when they’re turned off. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

COMPUTERS

Seagate to lay off 3,000 as demand for hard drives wanes

Seagate Technology, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, said it’s cutting about 3,000 jobs in a restructuring plan aimed at reducing costs amid slowing demand and said big buyers of technology are cutting orders on concerns the economy is worsening. Separately, Seagate said it has been accused by the US Commerce Department of violating US export rules by selling hard drives to a sanctioned entity. Reuters reported that the entity was Huawei Technologies Co. The company denied it violated the rules. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Interim CEO to take over troubled Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, the beleaguered retail chain that is in the midst of an attempted turnaround, said Wednesday that Sue Gove would officially assume the title of chief executive after four months as an interim in the role. Gove has been an independent director for the company since May 2019. She became the interim chief after Mark Tritton stepped down and left the company following several quarters of declining sales. The company’s stock has tumbled 65 percent since the start of the year. Following the announcement of a restructuring plan in August, the company is in the process of closing 150 of its big-box stores, from New Jersey to California. — NEW YORK TIMES

RIDE HAILING

Uber looking at running ads during rides

The next time you take an Uber, you might start seeing ads. Uber is launching a dedicated advertising division to start making money from its large collection of customer data, including trip and purchase histories, the company said in a blog post last week. That means you’ll see what the company calls “journey ads” before and during your ride. Uber is also testing in-car advertising tablets, such as the kind you may have seen mounted in taxis, in San Francisco and Los Angeles. — WASHINGTON POST

INTERNATIONAL

Cooking stove project expands across Africa

DelAgua, which provides efficient cooking stoves intended to fight climate change and cut pollution, plans to expand across Africa after installing its millionth wood-fired cooker in Rwanda. The company says it has funding from Shell for 250,000 stoves and has signed memorandums of understanding to expand into the Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Burundi. The cooking stoves are provided through a 2012 program with the Rwandan government to cut the consumption of wood used in rural parts of the country. The aim, using a stove that needs 71 percent less wood than traditional cooking methods, is to reduce deforestation, cut pollution that causes respiratory disease, and lessen the amount of time spent by women and children foraging for fuel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BANKING

Barclays to hire staff to help struggling UK customers

Barclays plans to hire more than 1,000 staff in the coming weeks to help consumers manage their finances through the looming downturn, according to chief executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan. The British bank follows similar moves by HSBC and Virgin Money UK as consumers struggle with the fastest price rises in four decades coupled with high mortgage costs and energy bills alongside the prospect of a recession. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MARIJUANA

Germany legalizes pot

Germany will permit adults to purchase and possess up to 30 grams (a little over 1 ounce) of cannabis for recreational use, as the ruling coalition fulfills a promise to legalize weed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet approved a proposal on Wednesday that will allow controlled cultivation and distribution of cannabis, as Europe’s biggest economy aims to curb the black market for the drug. The legalization of weed is far from a free for all. Sales will be restricted to special stores, and the ruling coalition plans to evaluate a limit on the amount of THC — the chemical that makes you high — for adults 21 years old and younger. Still, the limitation on the amount that can be purchased is higher than previous proposals. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

BEER

Heineken sales point to weakening in market

Heineken pointed to signs of weakness in consumer demand after beer sales missed estimates amid growing inflationary pressures. The world’s second-largest brewer said beer volumes rose 8.9 percent on an organic basis in the third quarter, below the 11.8 percent average analyst estimate. Rising costs dented margins and higher prices discouraged some customers from drinking more. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TECHNOLOGY

Meta blasts Apple for new App Store terms

Meta Platforms Inc. criticized Apple for changing its App Store terms to take a portion of social-media advertising revenue, saying the iPhone maker was “undercutting others in the digital economy.” The policy change, disclosed this week, requires users and advertisers to make an in-app purchase when they pay to “boost” posts in apps like TikTok and Meta’s Instagram. Apple takes a commission of as much as 30 percent on in-app purchases, meaning a company like Meta would lose a portion of its ad revenue to the iPhone maker. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CHOCOLATE

Maker of Cadbury pledges more to aid cocoa farmers

Cadbury maker Mondelez pledged an extra $600 million to a program that aims to boost cocoa farmers’ incomes, even as two major African governments, Ghana and Ivory Coast, boycott the chocolate industry’s annual summit in Brussels in a row over pay. Mondelez will put the cash into its “Cocoa Life” program in a bid to increase the number of farmers it helps from 200,000 now to 300,000 by 2030. The company said it would take its total investment in the scheme — which aims to raise farmer incomes, improve access to education, and stamp out deforestation — to $1 billion. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Heathrow CEO urges hiring to avoid chaos in the future

London’s Heathrow Airport said businesses at the hub need to embark on a massive hiring spree to rebuild depleted staffing ranks that contributed to a chaotic travel season across much of Europe this past summer, even as passenger numbers will need at least until the middle of the decade to return to pre-pandemic levels. Heathrow served 81 million passengers in 2019, and chief executive John Holland-Kaye said the circumstances to allow for that kind of level are “unlikely to return” until 2025 or even 2026. Business travel is still at only half the level of pre-pandemic volumes, and leisure bookings could feel the pinch from increased cost of living, he said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

