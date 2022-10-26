FTC penalizes alcohol delivery firm Drizly and its CEO over alleged data security lapses

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Trade Commission is penalizing alcohol delivery company Drizly and chief executive officer Cory Rellas for alleged security lapses related to a 2020 data breach that exposed the personal information of 2.5 million consumers.

The proposed order requires Drizly, now a subsidiary of Uber Technologies, to destroy unnecessary data and restricts the information the company can collect and retain, according an FTC statement on Monday. It binds Rellas to data security requirements “for his role in presiding over unlawful business practices.”

In an unusual move, the FTC order applies personally to Rellas and will move with him even if he leaves Drizly. He will be required to implement an information security program at future companies if that company collects consumer information from more than 25,000 people, and where he is a majority owner, CEO or senior officer with information security responsibilities, according to the statement.