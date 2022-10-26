Turkeys will cost more this year because of bird flu outbreak

The rampant spread of the virus has already eliminated more than 6 million turkeys nationwide, about 14 percent of the nation’s total turkey production, according to the US Agriculture Department. It is leaving farmers short of their usual offerings and pushing up prices for those that remain, forcing consumers already walloped by inflation to pay an additional 20 percent or more per pound for Thanksgiving turkeys compared with prices last year, according to several estimates.

LOS ANGELES — With Thanksgiving fast approaching, turkey farmers from California to Pennsylvania are watching in horror as a virulent new strain of avian influenza wipes out their flocks, killing birds practically overnight and forcing hundreds of thousands more to be euthanized to prevent further infection.

“It’s devastating,” said Heidi Diestel, whose family has operated the Diestel Family Turkey Ranch in Sonora, Calif., for four generations. The ranch lost more than 150,000 turkeys in August after avian influenza infected one of its flocks.

Although they still have several other healthy flocks of turkeys on separate farms, Diestel said certain turkey varieties they have been accustomed to selling, such as their “petite” brand that are only six to 10 pounds, were pretty much wiped out.

“It was really a sad time to see that many birds pass to something that was that aggressive and that uncontrollable,” Diestel said. “It definitely did impact our availability and supply, and we won’t have everything for everyone like we normally do, we just won’t.”

Diestel’s story is far from unique in California or the nation as farmers and wildlife specialists confront what is shaping up as the deadliest avian flu outbreak in the nation’s history. In California alone, seven turkey farms have been hit, resulting in some 485,000 birds killed by the virus or subsequently killed to stem the spread.

The virus largely originates with wild birds, which can infect all kinds of poultry via their droppings when they fly over farms. But turkeys seem uniquely vulnerable, according to California State Veterinarian Annette Jones. As hundreds of millions of wild birds migrate southward across North America in the fall, broilers and laying hens can be stowed indoors in barns out of harm’s way. Many turkeys are pasture raised, without indoor accommodations for all those big birds; it could also be that the virus has mutated in such a way that turkeys are a better host, Jones said.

Bill Mattos, president of the California Poultry Federation, said there has already been a run on turkeys, with California sellers committing all available product to supermarkets or other customers.

“I get a lot of calls from politicians and others who want to donate birds to charity,” Mattos said. “I tell them, ‘I can get you chickens. I can’t get you turkeys.’”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus poses a negligible health threat to humans. Only one confirmed human infection has been reported thus far, and that was someone who was working closely with stricken fowl.

But for birds, this year’s avian flu outbreak is on track to surpass the outbreak in 2015, when 50.5 million birds died in what was then the nation’s worst animal-health event.

The USDA says 44.6 million birds — including more than 6 million turkeys — have died from the virus or been “depopulated” due to exposure so far this year.

Spring was especially rough for laying hens, and then a slowing of infection during the summer caused many farmers and agricultural experts to think the danger had passed. But it picked back up again in September and October with especially devastating effects for the country’s 2,500 turkey farms — just in time for the holidays.

“I was hoping we wouldn’t be having this conversation, but we’ve seen a resurgence in the fall,” said Courtney Schmidt, a protein sector analyst for Wells Fargo. “The bottom line is you’re going to be paying more for your Thanksgiving turkey.”