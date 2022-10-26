Can they try again after her desire for a baby ended their relationship?

Q. I’m in my early 40s and met this amazing guy. The relationship took off immediately. I adored him and his work, and he made me laugh. He broke up with me, though, for putting pressure on him to have a child too soon. He wants kids too, and I felt like I was running out of time.

We didn’t talk for about a year; I’ve been miserable. I recently saw him and he said he can’t find the rapport we had with anyone else, that he thinks about our jokes every day. That seeing me felt like “opening a wound.”

I asked if we could get back together if we explored other options that would give the relationship more breathing room (a donor egg, adoption), but he said he had gone through too much while struggling with the question last year. He has significant depression, and it seems as though he wants a “clean slate” — as though the baby question would always be “looming.” He said he isn’t dating anyone.

I want to ask him if he’d reconsider if I gave up the idea of a baby altogether for now. I just miss him too much. I’m not sure if continuing to offer compromises is simply making me look worse to him and uncentered. I wish I could go back and take the whole thing slower. Thanks for considering this complex non-question!

– What If

A. Let it go.

If he wanted the relationship enough, he’d be coming up with ideas to make this work.

You do want a kid, but he’s not ready now. It could be years before he wants to start that process.

You’ve learned that when things get complicated and the pacing seems off, he goes for a clean slate. He doesn’t want to work with you on a compromise or another path to happiness.

By the way, I’m not trying to make him the villain here; I’m just saying it’s not a good match. He’s struggling with a lot of things, and he has to deal with them on his own timeline. You can’t fix his depression, nor can you adjust all of your goals to pretend you’re someone new.

I know you miss him, but grieve it as a real loss so you can move on. I’m glad he told you he misses you because it’s validating, but don’t let that set you back.

You learned a lesson: You have to balance your goals with getting to know someone at the right pace. That’s not just for the other person, to avoid putting pressure on them, but also for you. You might have jumped to the next steps with him before you knew how he handled complicated situations.

Good rapport and inside jokes are lovely, but they don’t count for much if the person bails. Take a beat and then see what’s next.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

You want a child and are running out of time. He doesn’t want children any time soon. You might otherwise be a good match, but your timelines don’t work out. THATGUYINRI

You are making this about either having him or a baby. He’s off-limits by both his words and his actions. Move on–he’s not a bad guy but he’s not ready for you and what you want. HIKERGALNH128

Breaking up was good of him, instead of wasting more of your time. CEERINE

