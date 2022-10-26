23 charged with drug trafficking, over 74,000 counterfeit pills seized in North Shore bust, federal authorities say

The Nagle brothers are accused of distributing large quantities of various drugs across the North Shore, including pharmaceutical-grade and counterfeit Adderall and Oxycodone pills, as well as Xanax, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the statement.

Authorities allege the distribution network was headed by brothers Lawrence Michael Nagle, 32, of Saugus and Christopher Nagle, 28, of Revere, according to a statement from US District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office.

Twenty-three people are facing federal drug charges after authorities seized more than 74,000 counterfeit pills during a bust of an alleged drug trafficking operation in the North Shore on Tuesday morning, the justice department said Wednesday.

Advertisement

Authorities say the brothers distributed drugs to a small network of people, who would then redistribute the drugs to other traffickers, including organizations allegedly led by Nelson Mora, 29, of Lynn; Javier Bello, 27, of Beverly; and Anthony Bryson, 33, of Billerica, the statement said.

While executing federal search warrants Tuesday morning, investigators allegedly seized a pill press from the basement laundry room of a home on Moon Road in Lynn and bags containing about 3 to 4 kilograms of suspected powdered fentanyl in various colors, along with a handgun, according to court records.

Authorities also searched a Saugus apartment on Rice Street, where thousands of counterfeit Adderall pills containing suspected methamphetamine were allegedly seized, according to court documents.

Investigators say they’ve seized in total more than 74,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine and 1,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, according to the statement.

“Disguised to look like your average prescriptions from the pharmacy, these pills contained deadly narcotics – including fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine, and methamphetamine, which also has been responsible for countless overdose deaths,” Rollins said in the statement. “As a result of this investigation, North Shore residents are safer now with more than 74,000 potentially deadly pills removed from their streets.”

Advertisement

The Nagle brothers and 21 other defendants are charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million, the statement said.

In addition to the Nagle brothers, Mora, Bello, and Bryson, the other defendants are: Frantz Adolphe, 28, of Lynn; Raymond Kulakowski, 36, of Lynn; Soyanna Lages, 33, of Somerville; David Muise, 35, of Swampscott; David Delauri, 30, of Haverhill; Savannah Lee Bartone, 35, of Peabody; Lawrence M. Nagle Sr., 54, of Lynn; Alexander Villar, 33 of Danvers; Kion Shepherd, 31, of Salem; Melvin Nieves, 23, of Lynn; Erick Solis Lopez, 24, of Salem; Christopher Tejeda, 21, of Lynn; Edward Ortiz, 32, of Swampscott; Justin Westmoreland, 24, of Saugus; Yaira Ramos-Rivera, 39, of Billerica; Jose Garcia, 45, of Roslindale; Anna Bryson, 59, of Saugus; and Chevon Dorce, 43, of Lynn.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.