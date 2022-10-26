Allston school wins $100,000 prize for academic improvements during the pandemic

The other two finalists, William E. Channing Elementary School in Hyde Park and Charles H. Taylor Elementary School in Mattapan, each received $20,000 to further school improvement — which is double the usual prize for runner ups due to a surprise anonymous donor.

The prize, which is in its 17th year, is given out by EdVestors, a Boston education nonprofit. Gardner Pilot Academy will receive $80,000 in cash and $20,000 for best practice research.

The Gardner Pilot Academy in Allston won the $100,000 School on the Move Prize on Wednesday for improving learning environments and helping students thrive throughout the pandemic.

“This is really just such an honor and very humbling to be up here right now,” Gardner Pilot Academy Principal Erica Herman said during Wednesday’s award ceremony at The Westin Copley Place. “The last year was the hardest year of my entire educational career. I’ve worked in Boston for a long time, this is my 18th year as the principal, and I’ve never had a year like last year. So to be here and standing in front of all of you to receive School on the Move means a tremendous amount.”

Once the award was announced, Gardner Pilot Academy students and staff cheered and hollered at the honor. A pair of students climbed the steps to the stage amid applause from the 200 attendees.

“This is just amazing,” said Madison Johnson, an 8th grade student at the school. “I can’t wait to go to school at tell everyone about this.”

Gardner Pilot Academy Principal Erica Herman, right, invited two of her students, Madison Johnson, left, and Sophia Gonzalez, on stage after being honored with the School on the Move Prize. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

In previous years, the prize was based on results from standardized tests for a five-year period. But because of disruptions in learning created by the pandemic, EdVestors wanted the prize this year to highlight schools that adapted approaches to student re-engagement and growth in order to meet the challenges communities were faced with over the last two years.

They looked at a range of data school collected throughout the 2021-22 academic year focused on student growth based on campus-based testing, the level of family engagement, including school visits, and outreach, among other things.

“The Gardner shone through, in no small part, because of the Community Hub School model that they have,” said Marinell Rousmaniere, President and CEO of EdVestors. “So they really had a foundation in place that they were able to mobilize and execute on delivering food to families setting up a vaccine clinic, all of those things, and stayed laser focused on academics.”

Gardner Pilot Academy’s Community Hub School model, which was in place prior to the pandemic, established partnerships with 30 partners to provide support and services to students during the school day, after school, and over the summer, as well as thousands of hours of tutoring. Herman called the Hub School a “coordinated and connected philosophy” that looks at how to keep academics at the core and ensuring teachers have a support network.

“It’s a village that literally raised these schools,” said Mary Skipper, Boston Public Schools superintendent. “It’s exciting to be able to celebrate them but also, through EdVestors’ support, take their work and spread it throughout the BPS.”

Adria Watson can be reached at adria.watson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @adriarwatson.