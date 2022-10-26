Boston Latin School and two nearby colleges temporarily went into safe mode after a report of a person with a gun in the area

A Boston Latin employee who answered the phone earlier Wednesday afternoon said the school was in safe mode, and Jason Gallagher, the head of school, provided additional information in a note to families.

A call for a person with a gun in the area of 600 Huntington Ave. in Roxbury came into Boston police at 1:15 p.m., said Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokesperson. Sergeant Detective John Boyle, another department spokesperson, later confirmed the person was located and that the gun wasn’t real. No arrests were made, he said.

Boston Latin School and two nearby colleges went into safe mode and lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a report that a person with a gun was spotted in the area, but the weapon in question was ultimately determined to be fake, officials said.

Advertisement

“This afternoon, our school was placed into ‘Safe Mode’ due to police activity in the surrounding neighborhood,” Gallagher wrote. “School staff responded quickly and contacted BPS Safety Services and are working with Boston Police. BLS was immediately placed into “Safe Mode” to ensure student and staff safety. Dismissal from BLS will be delayed. Students will be dismissed once BPD determines the normal schedule can resume.”

Gallagher described safe mode as “a safety protocol that Boston Public Schools use when students are in close proximity to unsafe situations, both on the school campus or in the neighborhood. Schools are required to keep students and staff in the school building while the safety team responds.”

Meanwhile the Massachusetts College of Arts and Design tweeted at 2:06 p.m. that the college was in lockdown.

“RAVE Alert: MassArt Campus Lockdown in Progress - if you are on campus, please stay where you are, lock doors and wait for ALL-CLEAR message,” the college tweeted.

The Wentworth Institute of Technology tweeted an identical message at 2:29 p.m.

Advertisement

Susie Stockwell, a spokesperson for MassArt, said in a statement that a Wentworth student had reported the armed person.

“Earlier this afternoon, a Wentworth student reported an armed person in the area of a residence hall on MassArt’s campus,” Stockwell said. “The Boston Police Department was called immediately, is on the scene and controlling the investigation. Out of an abundance of caution the MassArt campus is in lockdown and evening classes have been cancelled. We will continue to provide updates.”

This breaking news story will be updated.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.