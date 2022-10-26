Boston police warn college students against underage drinking on Halloween

On the question of alcohol, the city’s top cop was unequivocal.

Cox’s advisory came in an open letter to the city’s legions of college students, dated Oct. 21 and posted to the Police Department’s official website Tuesday .

Boston police Commissioner Michael A. Cox is warning area college students against public and underage drinking on Halloween, and he’s also urging them to call 911 if they see anything suspicious during the annual rite of candy, costume, and comradery.

Cox said patrols will be increased in and around campuses during Halloween weekend and noted that alcohol consumption by anyone under 21 is “an arrestable offense,” as is furnishing anyone under 21 with an adult beverage.

“Drinking in public, regardless of your age, is an arrestable offense,” Cox wrote. " ... Any student arrested will not only face criminal charges but will also be subject to penalties imposed by their academic institution.”

Cox added that anyone wishing to report a loud party can call his department’s party line at 617-343-5500.

“If you see something, say something,” Cox stressed. “Call for help if a situation seems questionable or if someone’s safety is at risk. Timely calls to 9-1-1 help solve crimes. By taking action you might prevent a crime from being committed.”

Cox ended the letter on an affirming note.

“On behalf of the Boston Police Department, have a safe and Happy Halloween,” the commissioner wrote.

