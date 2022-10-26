Boston police warn public of drink spiking

Boston police issued a community alert Wednesday evening warning the public about the dangers of drink spiking and ways to avoid it.

The statement cited the use of Rohypnol and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), commonly referred to as roofies, that are scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs placed in people’s drinks that cause a host of symptoms including disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, the statement said.

The alert comes just months after police issued a similar alert over the summer, due to an increase in reports of spiked drinks, the Globe reported.