Boston police warn public of drink spiking

Boston police issued a community alert Wednesday evening warning the public about the dangers of drink spiking and ways to avoid it.
The statement cited the use of Rohypnol and GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyric acid), commonly referred to as roofies, that are scentless, colorless, and tasteless drugs placed in people’s drinks that cause a host of symptoms including disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis, or unconsciousness, the statement said.
The alert comes just months after police issued a similar alert over the summer, due to an increase in reports of spiked drinks, the Globe reported.
Police recommend using a buddy system in social settings to prevent being separated, and for people to remain alert about their drink.
The statement directed the public to get drinks directly from a bartender or server, never leave a drink unattended, try to keep drinks covered, test beverages with strips or special nail polish that detects roofies. People are advised to get help immediately if feeling dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way.
Police also said to remain aware of strangers trying to separate people from their friends, and to contact the police if they notice anyone in distress.
