City Council delays redistricting vote after legal complaint from Southie groups

Councilor Liz Breadon, who leads the redistricting committee, has said all meetings were properly announced. But she said she was advised that “it would be best” for city attorneys to draft a response to the complaint before the council votes on the new maps. She said she intends to call a vote at next Wednesday’s meeting.

The postponement, announced Wednesday afternoon to the surprise of a council chamber packed with community advocates, followed allegations by a number of South Boston neighborhood groups that councilors violated the state’s Open Meeting Law. The groups alleged that on three occasions, too many councilors convened without giving the legally required public notice.

Responding to a last-minute legal complaint, the Boston City Council delayed by a week an expected vote on the city’s new political maps, pushing the sluggish and delayed process dangerously close to an early November deadline.

The complaint slows down an already tortured process that has been marked by enormous tension and animosity. Councilors are aiming to finish the maps by Nov. 7, since candidates must live in their districts for 12 months before the next general election. A vote on Nov. 2 would leave the council very close to that council-set goal, especially since Mayor Michelle Wu could veto their map proposal, further delaying the process.

The once-in-a-decade redistricting saga, which after every census requires Boston to change political boundaries to roughly equalize the population in each of its nine City Council districts, has laid bare deep divisions on the body, many along racial lines. The mapmaking process is always a geographical, legal, and political challenge; this year, it has provoked arguments among councilors who feel that changes proposed in the name of empowering communities of color come at the expense of the mostly white neighborhoods they represent.

The “unity” map that has been the basis of the council’s discussion would shuffle some voting precincts between Dorchester-based District 3 and neighboring District 4, which includes parts of Dorchester in addition to Mattapan and parts of Jamaica Plain and Roslindale. Those changes are important, supporters of the “unity” map say, in order to ensure the city does not illegally “pack” too many Black voters into District 4, and risk diluting their voting power.

But Councilor Frank Baker of District 3 is vehemently opposed to those proposed changes, which would move a group of majority-white precincts out of his district and into a neighboring one.

Responding to population swells in the Seaport, the proposed map would also shift some South Boston precincts out of District 2, further dividing that neighborhood between two districts. One version of the map would, in making those changes, divide several public housing complexes currently in District 2 between two different council districts, a proposal that infuriated some residents. Breadon has said she hopes to resolve that problem in the final version of the map.

The process has pit colleague against colleague, building upon existing drama and creating new feuds. Over the past few weeks, councilors have sniped at one another, bickered over which City Hall room to hold their conversations in, leveled serious allegations in public meetings, pleaded for deadline extensions (and, when told no, pleaded again), and thumped their fists on countless desks and tables. As recently as Tuesday, councilors including Baker and Erin Murphy, pressed Breadon to delay the vote, but she declined.

“I thought you were gonna be fair,” Baker fumed at Breadon on Tuesday, storming out of a council session about the redistricting proposal after voicing repeated complaints about the process.

The Oct. 25 complaint responsible for the latest delay claims that city councilors violated the Open Meeting Law on three occasions: Oct. 10, 18, and 19. On those days, councilors attended community meetings on the topic of redistricting, and in some cases spoke at the gatherings, though they were not formal council meetings.

State law requires that government bodies formally announce public meetings at which a quorum of members will be present and deliberating on a matter within its jurisdiction. Seven members constitute a quorum on the Boston City Council; seven councilors attended the Oct. 19 redistricting meeting in South Boston, and most of them spoke.

Open Meeting Law complaints are sent to the attorney general’s office, which investigates in a process that typically takes several months, but can take as long as several years, according to a spokesperson. The agency had not yet received the complaint as of Wednesday, but said it can take days or weeks for such matters to arrive.

Several councilors on Wednesday questioned the wisdom of putting the vote on hold, given that any state investigation into alleged legal violations would likely take far longer than a week.

Meanwhile, community advocates eager for the swift passage of the “unity” map speculated that the complaint had been lodged in an attempt to delay the map’s approval.

Former state senator Dianne Wilkerson, who has been involved in the redistricting process as an advocate, said outside the council chamber Wednesday that the legal complaint would only “delay the inevitable.” A sticker on her sweater read “Unity Map Now.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emmaplatoff.