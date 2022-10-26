fb-pixel Skip to main content

Falmouth man dies from injuries in stabbing, DA says

By Grace Gilson Globe Correspondent,Updated October 26, 2022, 1 hour ago

A man stabbed at a Falmouth home just before midnight on Monday has died from his injuries, the Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Wednesday.

Corey Lowe, 29, of Falmouth was found by police with serious stab wounds inside the rear of a house in an apartment off Route 28, O’Keefe said.

He was then rushed to a Boston-area hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening, the statement said.

O’Keefe told the Globe Tuesday that an investigation was underway into the stabbing as well as a second blood trail that was found by police leading to a parking lot.

The death remains under investigation as of Wednesday night, according to O’Keefe’s office.

