Falmouth man dies from injuries in stabbing, DA says

A man stabbed at a Falmouth home just before midnight on Monday has died from his injuries, the Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said Wednesday.

Corey Lowe, 29, of Falmouth was found by police with serious stab wounds inside the rear of a house in an apartment off Route 28, O’Keefe said.

He was then rushed to a Boston-area hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening, the statement said.