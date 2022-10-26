First lady Jill Biden recruits teachers at Rhode Island College, will campaign for Magaziner, McKee

“Right now, schools across the country need more teachers,” she said. “Since I’ve always thought educators are the best spokespeople for our profession, I thought I’d come here to do just that. So on behalf of the President, myself, students and educators everywhere, I am here to recruit you.”

PROVIDENCE — First lady Jill Biden, who has been a teacher for 38 years, spoke at Rhode Island College on Wednesday, saying the nation needs more teachers and touting the Biden administration’s work on education.

Biden said she always knew her husband would be a “great education president,” and President Biden is focused on the “three Rs” — recruiting, respecting, retaining our educators.”

Advertisement

“Our president created historic investments to safely reopen our schools,” she said. “He is addressing the mental health and academic needs of our students, and delivering on loan forgiveness for public service.”

Biden was joined by Governor Daniel J. McKee and first lady Susan McKee, who graduated from Rhode Island College and became a teacher in her hometown of Cumberland, where she worked for 25 years.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Biden is visiting Rhode Island 13 days before Election Day as national attention focuses on whether Republican Allan W. Fung will win the Second Congressional District seat that US Representative James R. Langevin is vacating.

After the event at RIC, she heads to the Graduate Providence Hotel to speak at a political event for the state Democratic Party and Governor McKee, who is facing Republican Ashley Kalus in the Nov. 8 general election.

She then plans to campaign with Magaziner at a “pasta and meatballs supper” in Cranston.

A Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll released on Oct. 11 showed Fung, a former Cranston mayor, leading Democratic state treasurer Seth Magaziner, 45 percent to 37 percent.

New England used to send plenty of Republicans to Washington, but now US Senator Susan Collins of Maine is the only Republican from New England in either the House or the Senate. And Rhode Island hasn’t elected a Republican to Congress since Lincoln Chafee won the 2000 Senate race against US Representative Robert Weygand.

Advertisement

Before delivering her remarks, Biden met with undergraduate students participating in a networking event for students interested in pursuing career paths in education, hosted by the college’s Career Development Center and Handshake, a career network for college students and recent alumni.

Biden, a classroom teacher for over 30 years and a professor at Northern Virginia Community College since 2009, spoke to students about why she chose teaching as a career.

“I’m still teaching now, after 38 years, and I still can’t sleep the night before” the first day of classes, she said. “I still get butterflies in my stomach. Oh my gosh, how am I going to walk into the classroom? What are they going to think? I think first impressions are so very important and you want them to walk out of that first class and say, ‘Oh God, that was great, I’m going to love this class.’ "

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.