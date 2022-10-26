Grant helps fund new sprinkler, alarm systems at 3 city fire stations

Gloucester plans to improve safety at three of its own Fire Department facilities through new federal funding.

The department was recently awarded a $291,273 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The money, combined with $320,400 in city matching dollars, will pay for the installation of sprinkler and fire alarm systems at the city’s West Gloucester, Bay View, and Magnolia fire substations.

“Getting sprinklers for our stations is huge for us,” Fire Chief Eric Smith said. “If our buildings are empty, it means our members are out providing assistance to residents or businesses in need, so if something happens at the station there is no one there to tend to it right away. We’ve seen firsthand how important sprinklers can be in mitigating the damage fires can do, and we’re grateful to be able to install them in our facilities.”