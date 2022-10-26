Grant money to target impaired drivers, speeding, more

Billerica is receiving new state funds to improve the safety of roads in town.
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security recently awarded the Police Department a $65,000 grant.
Officials said the department will use the money to increase traffic enforcement that targets infractions related to impaired driving, seat belt usage, speeding, distracted driving, and pedestrian and bicyclist safety, and to conduct car seat safety checks.
The state funds will also pay for the purchase of traffic enforcement-related equipment, including two hand-held radar devices for the department’s motorcycle unit, a hand-held LIDAR device — another tool used for speed detection — and two pole-mounted speed-detecting radar signs.
“This grant will provide funding to add important traffic safety patrols and efforts above and beyond those we already make to keep our roadways in Billerica safe,” Police Chief Roy Frost said. “We are grateful for this support. Unsafe drivers be warned, Billerica Police will be on patrol.”