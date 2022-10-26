Lace up for annual Battlegreen Run fund-raiser

Area residents have an opportunity to join in a fall tradition in Lexington that supports the work of local charities. The Battlegreen Run Foundation is holding its annual GenesisHR Battlegreen Run on Nov. 6 from 11:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lexington High School.

Now in its 27th year, the popular event raises money through donations, 100 percent of which go to local nonprofits serving people in the region. Nonprofits such as Supportive Living, Special Needs Arts Program, and Ependymoma Research Foundation have participated over the years as a way to fund-raise in a group setting.