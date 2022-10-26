Logan Clegg, charged with killing Concord, N.H., couple, waives arraignment

Clegg’s lawyers filed court papers Wednesday indicating he was waiving arraignment. He’s being held without bail.

Clegg had been slated for arraignment Wednesday in Merrimack Superior Court for allegedly gunning down Stephen Reid, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66, who were found dead April 21 on a trail near their apartment complex.

Logan L. Clegg , the 26-year-old man charged with fatally shooting a retired couple in Concord, N.H., in April, on Wednesday waived his arraignment on two counts of second-degree murder in the closely watched case, according to legal filings.

“Mr. Clegg reserves his right to a bail hearing at a later time,” his lawyers wrote Wednesday.

At the time of the slayings, Clegg was living in a tent in a wooded area not far from where the couple was shot, according to court records.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the shooting. Before retiring to Concord, Stephen Reid’s hometown, the couple spent much of their lives abroad, doing humanitarian and government work in Burkina Faso, Niger, Senegal, Bangladesh, and Haiti.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid. The Reid Family/NH Attorney General via AP

Clegg was taken into custody in Vermont earlier this month.

An 11-page affidavit filed by prosecutors in Vermont Superior Court painted an often contradictory picture of Clegg, who had the resources to travel repeatedly to Europe. He was scheduled to take a one-way flight to Berlin on Oct. 14 but was arrested in South Burlington, Vt., earlier that week on a fugitive from justice charge.

When he was arrested, Clegg had $7,150 in cash, two Vanilla gift cards, and his US passport in his backpack, according to a police affidavit.

Police also found an “‘apparent Romanian passport card bearing the name ‘Claude Zemo’ with a photo of Clegg,” and the alleged murder weapon, a holstered Glock 17 pistol with one bullet in the chamber, according to the affidavit. Ballistic testing showed a connection between shell casings recovered from the crime scene and Clegg’s tent site in Concord.

Clegg had stabbed a man to death during a random encounter four years ago in Spokane, Wash., where authorities concluded he acted in self-defense, according to police reports. In 2020, he was convicted of breaking into a gun store and stealing two handguns in Logan City, Utah.

