Man charged with indecently assaulting two teenage girls on MBTA Red Line train

A man wanted for allegedly indecently assaulting two teenagers on an MBTA Red Line train earlier this month was arrested Tuesday evening, authorities said.
Edgar Alonzo, 35, of Dorchester, was spotted by a “very observant” MBTA Transit Police officer who approached him just outside of Downtown Crossing on Winter Place at approximately 6 p.m., police said in a posting on tpdnews411.com.
Alonzo was positively identified as the suspect who allegedly indecently assaulted a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old girl on an MBTA Red Line train just outside Broadway Station on Oct. 15. He was taken into custody on charges of indecent assault and battery and taken to Transit Police headquarters for the booking process, police said.
