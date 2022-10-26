Medford High school principal calls lunch period fight at school ‘unacceptable’ in letter to parents

A Medford High School student was injured in a fight that broke out Oct. 17 during a lunch period at the school and was captured on video and posted on social media, officials said.

In a letter sent to families the next day, principal Paul D’Alleva said the fracas involved multiple students and that staff members quickly stepped in.

“Yesterday during one of our lunch periods there was a physical altercation between a group of students that escalated quickly,” D’Alleva wrote. “While several of our MHS staff members immediately intervened, that this incident occurred was and is completely unacceptable. As is always the case when this type of infraction happens within the Medford Public Schools, appropriate investigatory steps are being taken, and any appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.”