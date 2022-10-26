Medford High school principal calls lunch period fight at school ‘unacceptable’ in letter to parents

A Medford High School student was injured in a fight that broke out Oct. 17 during a lunch period at the school and was captured on video and posted on social media, officials said.
In a letter sent to families the next day, principal Paul D’Alleva said the fracas involved multiple students and that staff members quickly stepped in.
“Yesterday during one of our lunch periods there was a physical altercation between a group of students that escalated quickly,” D’Alleva wrote. “While several of our MHS staff members immediately intervened, that this incident occurred was and is completely unacceptable. As is always the case when this type of infraction happens within the Medford Public Schools, appropriate investigatory steps are being taken, and any appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.”
He also referred to video footage of the fight posted online, which he said can exacerbate tensions and spark “copycat” behavior.
“While it is currently unclear the extent to which any video of yesterday’s incident may be circulating on social media, I want to remind all students, parents and caregivers that taking videos of students’ fighting on school grounds is strictly prohibited, violates our code of conduct and will be subject to significant disciplinary action,” he wrote.
In a follow-up letter to families on Oct. 23, Medford Superintendent Marice Edouard-Vincent said violence has “absolutely no place” at the school and the perpetrators would be held accountable.
“As a mother, as an educator, and as your superintendent, to know that a student was injured at school is abhorrent to me,” Edouard-Vincent wrote. “We will continue to provide whatever support that student needs while striving to foster an environment in which students are safe, secure and supported in their learning.”
Officials didn’t detail the extent of the student’s injuries or say what prompted the fight.
