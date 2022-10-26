Person stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury; police make arrest

One person was arrested and two were taken to the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, officials said.
At around 11:15 p.m., a person was stabbed multiple times and another person was injured and taken to the hospital, Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns said in a phone interview.
The incident took place in a home on Woodland Drive, according to Tom Zuppa, a spokesperson for the Tewksbury Police Department.
The person with stab wounds was in “serious condition” and taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Kearns said. The other injured person was taken to Lowell General Hospital with less severe injuries.
A person was arrested in connection with the incident and will be arraigned Wednesday, Zuppa said, but no additional details were released.
