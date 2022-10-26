Person stabbed multiple times in Tewksbury; police make arrest

One person was arrested and two were taken to the hospital after a stabbing late Tuesday night in Tewksbury, officials said.

At around 11:15 p.m., a person was stabbed multiple times and another person was injured and taken to the hospital, Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns said in a phone interview.

The incident took place in a home on Woodland Drive, according to Tom Zuppa, a spokesperson for the Tewksbury Police Department.