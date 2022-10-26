fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police respond to man shot in Dorchester

By Camilo Fonseca Globe Correspondent,Updated October 26, 2022, 23 minutes ago

A man was shot in Dorchester on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Boston police responded to the area of 145 Washington St. at 7:17 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman. They found one victim and called in emergency medical personnel.

The man’s condition was not available.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox was en route to the scene, Tavares said shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Officers were still on the scene as of 7:45 p.m., police said. No arrests have yet been made.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if further information becomes available.

