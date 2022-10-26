Police respond to man shot in Dorchester

The man’s condition was not available.

Boston police responded to the area of 145 Washington St. at 7:17 p.m., according to Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman. They found one victim and called in emergency medical personnel.

A man was shot in Dorchester on Wednesday evening, officials said.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox was en route to the scene, Tavares said shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Officers were still on the scene as of 7:45 p.m., police said. No arrests have yet been made.

No further information was immediately available.

This breaking news story will be updated if further information becomes available.

Camilo Fonseca