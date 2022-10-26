Public meeting planned for Newton Highlands village enhancement project

The city of Newton plans to host a public meeting for a project to improve the safety and accessibility of roads and sidewalks in Newton Highlands.

The project includes the intersection of Walnut and Lincoln streets near Route 9, along with sections of Station Avenue, as well as Centre, Floral, and Hartford streets, according to a statement.

The goals include improving the accessibility and safety of the area’s sidewalks and roadways, the statement said. It also would include “best management practices” for stormwater mitigation and phosphorus reduction; and add new lighting, benches, public art, and landscaping.