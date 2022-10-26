Silent movies, jazz performances, and ‘Human Meteorite’

“HUMAN METEORITE” is on display at the Essex Art Center in Lawrence between Oct. 25 and Dec. 15. The exhibit brings together more than 10 years of work that artist Jemila MacEwan has dedicated to “ecological, land-responsive, spiritually-grounded modes of art.” The art center, located at 56 Island St., is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can view the exhibition for free. For more information, visit essexartcenter.org .

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation is hosting an afternoon of silent movies with live accompaniment by keyboard player Jeff Rapsis. The 3 p.m. event at 10 Church St. will include the 1921 film “The Haunted House,” 1916′s “The Floorwalker,” and “The Kid,” also from 1921. The films were selected to be enjoyed by children and adults of all ages. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, $5 for students with an ID, and free for children under 12. For more information, visit gloucestermeetinghouse.org .

Four original scores by local composer David Owens will be played in a free performance at the Chelmsford Center for the Arts. Owens has been active in Greater Boston since the 1980s, and the show will include works from his catalog on strings, piano, clarinet, and guitar, plus vocal accompaniment. The music starts Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at 1 North Road, and will be live-streamed on the center’s YouTube channel. For more information, visit chelmsfordarts.org.

Arlington Jazz is bringing the signature sound of Art Blakey — and a pair of alumni from his “Messengers” collective — to Robbins Memorial Town Hall. Saxophonist Bill Pierce and drummer John Ramsey will be joined by local musicians. A performance by the Arlington High School Jazz Band will kick off the show at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 13, at 730 Massachusetts Ave. Tickets are $25, $15 for students and seniors. For more information, visit arlingtonjazz.org.

Friends of the Middlesex Fells Reservation in Melrose is celebrating the fall season with an open house at the Botume House Visitor center in Stoneham Nov. 13. The event at 4 Woodland Road, will include guided hikes, arts and crafts, warm drinks, and snacks. Friends of the Fells staff will be on hand to explain plans for the organization’s future and how local community members can get involved. The event is free, but attendees should register at fells.org.

CranFest, which was slated to take place on the grounds of Plymouth’s Plimoth Patuxet Museums Nov. 11 to 12, has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances. The museum will remain open for regular attendance that weekend.

