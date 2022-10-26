State police investigating two sexual assaults reported along Charles River in Waltham

In the first attack, which was reported on the night of Sept. 14, a female juvenile reported that she was walking with a group of friends near the Elm Street entrance to Riverwalk Park when she was grabbed from behind, pushed against a tree, and raped, Procopio said in a statement on Wednesday.

The area where the assaults happened is part of the Charles River Reservation, and it’s unclear whether they were committed by the same person, according to State Police spokesman Dave Procopio.

State Police are investigating reports of a rape and an indecent assault that recently occurred along the Charles River in Waltham.

Advertisement

The girl said she did not turn around to look at her assailant, and the assault ended when he thought he heard someone approaching and left the scene. The victim said it sounded like he got on a bicycle and rode away, he said.

In the second attack, which was reported on the night of Oct. 20, a 37-year-old woman said she was running on the Riverwalk bike path near Prospect Street and Crescent Street when she was approached from behind by a man on a bicycle who touched her inappropriately twice. The assailant did not say anything and the woman ran away, he said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The victim described the man as being white or Hispanic, of average height and build, and possibly in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing an orange hoodie at the time of the assault.

State Police said people who visit the Riverwalk should be aware of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas, carry a cell phone and call 911 immediately if they feel threatened or see any suspicious activity. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to call State Police Troop H detectives at 617-740-7544.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.