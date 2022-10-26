Stepmother told police Harmony Montgomery was killed by her father, court records say

“During her June 3 interview, Kayla reported to police that Harmony had been murdered in December 2019 by the defendant [Adam Montgomery],” prosecutors wrote. “Kayla also said that the defendant [Adam Montgomery] had encouraged her on multiple occasions to lie to police about Harmony’s whereabouts, basically giving Kayla a ‘cover story’ and telling her that as long as she stuck to the cover story everything would be OK.”

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was arrested June 3 after NH Attorney General John M. Formella’s office obtained indictments for two counts of perjury against her in connection with the search for the missing child, court records show. That day, according to prosecutors, she allegedly told police that her husband killed Harmony and then encouraged her to lie to police about the girl’s whereabouts.

The wife of Adam M. Montgomery allegedly told police in June that her husband murdered his daughter, 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, in December 2019, recently released New Hampshire court records show.

The disclosure about Kayla Montgomery’s accusation was not contained in court papers filed when Adam Montgomery was indicted this week on murder charges in connection with his daughter’s death. Instead, it surfaced in a parallel prosecution of Adam Montgomery for alleged illegal gun sales, being an armed career criminal, and felon in possession of firearms.

Adam Montgomery’s defense team is furious that Formella’s office waited until October to let them know that Kayla Montgomery made the murder accusation four months ago when she spoke with prosecutors in connection with the gun sales case.

The defense team argues in court papers the delay violates Adam Montgomery’s constitutional right to know all of the evidence to be arrayed against him as well as Formella’s ethical obligations.

“Her statements of June 3, 2022, however, completely changed the landscape of the gun cases,” the defense lawyers wrote. “The delayed disclosure of more than four months by the State...is profoundly prejudicial and violates Mr. Montgomery’s rights to due process and to a fair trial....The only appropriate remedy for this violation is to preclude Kayla Montgomery from testifying at the trial.”

Formella’s office acknowledges it had the information in June. But to share it with Adam Montgomery’s lawyers at that point, prosecutors argue, would have undermined the paramount goal of discovering what happened to Harmony and possibly locating her remains.

The October disclosure “was not some sort of scheme to gain an unfair advantage over the defendant,” prosecutors wrote. “The State [was] in the position of either disclosing to the defendant that Kayla had agreed to be interviewed and had told police that he murdered Harmony, or keeping this information confidential.

“An important factor in this balance is that Kayla had also told police about the defendant engaging in witness tampering towards her regarding her knowledge of Harmony’s murder,” prosecutors continued.

Signaling the key role Kayla Montgomery now plays in the case, prosecutors are asking the judge to bar the defense from telling jurors that Kayla is accused of lying under oath to the grand jury and of lying to state welfare agency so she could collect welfare payments after she allegedly knew Harmony Montgomery was no longer alive.

“If the jury were to hear that Kayla Montgomery has pending charges of perjury and theft by deception, the names of those charges may cause the jury to draw improper inferences as to Kayla Montgomery’s character for truthfulness or untruthfulness,” prosecutors wrote, noting that she has not been convicted of any crime.

Prosecutors want the judge to give defense lawyers more time to adjust their strategy and to still allow them to call Kayla Montgomery as a witness against her husband. Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 7.

Montgomery, 32, allegedly killed his daughter “by repeatedly striking Harmony in the head with a closed fist” on Dec. 7, 2019, in Manchester, Formella said at a news conference announcing the arrest. He is charged with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing” the death of his daughter under circumstances “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” Formella said.

Montgomery was also charged with “altering, destroying, concealing, or removing” Harmony’s body between the day of her death and March 4, 2020, and tampering with witnesses by trying to get Kayla Montgomery lie to investigators.

Harmony’s body has not been found.

Adam Montgomery has pleaded not guilty.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Material from earlier Globe coverage was used in this report.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.