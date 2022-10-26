The Triggs Golf Course saga continues

But an aggressive push from supporters of the proposal by the nonprofit Rhode Island Golf Association (RIGA) to take over Triggs, coupled with an error on the scorecards used to judge the bids from both entities, has brought extra scrutiny to the process.

The city’s Board of Parks Commissioners (yes, this is a real panel) meets at 9 a.m. at the Roger Williams Park Botanical Center, where it has already signaled that it will approve a 10-year contract extension for FCG Associates, the private company that has run the public course for more than 30 years.

We could get a better sense of the future of Triggs Memorial Golf Course in Providence later this morning.

Here are the basics: The bids from FCG and the RIGA were in the same ballpark financially, with FCG pledging to spend slightly more on physical improvements at the course and the RIGA offering to pay the city slightly more in its annual rental fee.

The city scored FCG’s bid higher than the RIGA’s based largely on experience operating a golf course, but it also initially awarded 35 points (out of a possible 30) to FCG for its capital improvements plan. It has since admitted, and corrected, the error.

The RIGA has done a better job on the public relations side – they’ve hired well-known comms guy (and avid golfer) Bill Fischer to push the narrative that it’s time for change at Triggs, and even the city’s scorers agreed that the RIGA made a compelling argument for doing more to engage the community than FCG did.

FCG isn’t talking much publicly about its bid; it’s relying on the power of incumbency and a bid that is financially on par with that of the newcomers. The best way to sum up their argument: If it’s only a little broken, let us fix it.

There have been some calls for a slowdown in the process. Senator Frank Ciccone, who represents some of the neighborhood near Triggs, has called on Mayor Jorge Elorza to table this morning’s vote. It’s worth noting that Ciccone and Elorza aren’t exactly golfing buddies, as Elorza voted against him in September.

Others have been pinging mayor-elect Brett Smiley’s phone asking him to get involved, but he probably isn’t going to waste any political capital on the golf course. Interestingly, this deal is so long (10 years) that even if Smiley serves two full terms as mayor, it will be his successor who decides on the next contract for Triggs.

Even if the parks commissioners approve the contract today, it still has to go to the Board of Contract and Supply before it can be finalized. The deal would take effect Jan. 1.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.