Vigil to be held Thursday for missing Raynham teen

The vigil will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Raynham, according to a statement from police.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening in Raynham for the safe return of 16-year-old Colleen Weaver who has been missing since Oct. 18 and is believed to be in danger , officials said.

Photo of Colleen Weaver, 16, who has been missing from Raynham since October 18.

Police on Tuesday issued an urgent plea to the public for help to find Colleen, who may have traveled up to 100 miles from her home. Since then, police have received more than 50 tips from across New England, police said Wednesday.

Her mother, Kristen Weaver, told the Globe on Tuesday that her daughter suffers from a neurological disorder that at times clouds her judgment.

Raynham police are still actively searching for Weaver, who is a junior at Bridgewater-Raynham High School.

Weaver is about 5 feet tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has a nose piercing, and her hair is dyed pink. It is believed that she was wearing black glasses and possibly a sweatshirt and leggings, police said.

She has been officially listed as missing in the National Crime Information Center and with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, who shared this video of her Wednesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Raynham Police Department at 508-824-2717.





