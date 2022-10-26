fb-pixel Skip to main content
Pembroke

Voters kick in another $3m for new community center

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated October 26, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Special Town Meeting approved an extra $3 million needed to build a new community center, which will include the senior center and recreation department.Town of Pembroke

It took a while, but the town is getting a new $22.6 million community center for its recreation department and senior center.

A Special Town Meeting voted on Oct. 18 to borrow another $3 million so the project can be built. Officials said the new building is scheduled to open in 18 months. The cost to the average homeowner will be about $153 a year, according to Town Manager William Chenard.

Pembroke voters had authorized borrowing $19 million for a new community center in June 2021. But bids came in higher than anticipated because of inflation and the increased cost of dealing with asbestos while demolishing the current building. Officials went back to Town Meeting in May 2022 for the additional money, but Town Meeting rejected the measure by six votes.

The result was different this time, with the borrowing approved by a voice vote.

“Finally, finally,” Select Board Chair Daniel Trabucco said. “In 18 months, we’ll have a shiny new gem of a community center for the youth, the elderly, and every generation in between.”

