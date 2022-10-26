Website aimed at helping small businesses find opportunities with town

Brookline is encouraging small business owners from what the town called historically marginalized groups to find procurement opportunities by using its “Work With Brookline” website.
The website is intended to support small businesses, and provide owners with guidance on how to establish companies, according to a town statement.
The site is specifically aimed at helping small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, the statement said.
“This portal is a key part of Brookline’s outreach efforts to individuals of historically marginalized groups,” David Geanakakis, Brookline’s chief procurement officer, said in the statement. “The overall goals of the site are to increase diversity and equity opportunities, make procurement of goods and services more accessible, and provide easy access to information that is usually difficult to find.”
Business owners are encouraged to sign up on the website and use its Quick Start Guide to receive a customized checklist with advice on how to grow their companies and work with the town. It also offers access to local, state, and federal resources that offer entrepreneurial support.
For more information, visit workwith.brooklinema.gov.
