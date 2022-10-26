Website aimed at helping small businesses find opportunities with town

Brookline is encouraging small business owners from what the town called historically marginalized groups to find procurement opportunities by using its “Work With Brookline” website.

The website is intended to support small businesses, and provide owners with guidance on how to establish companies, according to a town statement.

The site is specifically aimed at helping small businesses owned by women, people of color, veterans, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, the statement said.