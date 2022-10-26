What’s with all this fog?

Fog isn’t unusual in this part of the world, but a lingering fog that lasts for hours is a bit typical. I ran some numbers to see how often we get dense fog advisories in greater Boston. It happens about five times each year, although that number is much higher over Cape Cod, which is surrounded by water.

The past several days haven’t exactly been crisp or cool like they would be during a typical October. Fog has been prevalent and today’s fog advisories continue through 10 a.m. across much of the area.

In order to get fog, the relative humidity must basically be near or at 100%, meaning temperature and the dew point need to be equal. This can happen in two ways; moisture can be added to the air, raising the dew point and thus equaling the temperature, or the air can cool to the dew point. Either approach, or a combination of them, can get us to a relative humidity of 100%.

Area fog averages. IEM APP

The chart from Logan Airport below shows the temperature and the dew point have been almost identical for many hours. This is why there’s so much fog. Fog isn’t a guarantee when the relative humidity is 100%, sometimes we’ll get clear skies with a lot of dew or frost on the ground.

The relative humidity has been about 100% for the past day! NOAA

In the early mornings, when it’s cool and often clear, radiation fog forms in the low-lying areas where the relative humidity becomes 100%. Over the past few days, moist air has moved in from the south. This air mass was advected into the area. When the temperature falls at night, it meets that dew point and the thick fog forms. Once the temperature warms up a bit and the relative humidity falls, that fog dissipates. Recently though, because of the cloud cover, the temperature hasn’t changed much from day to night so the fog is lingering.

Fog Tuesday morning was quite thick on top Pegan Hill in Natick. Dave Epstein

In the winter, masses of warm air can be advected over snow cover to create fog. We call this advection fog. Likewise steam fog can form over a body of water like a lake as the moisture is evaporated into the air. But no matter how or where the fog forms, it’s still fog. If the droplets get big enough, it can start to drizzle.

After the fog lifts late this morning we’ll be left with a few showers and temperatures in the 60s. The rain clears out tomorrow and you’ll notice the air feeling much drier. Temperatures could reach the high 60s, but will fall quickly later in the day. Readings are in the 40s for Friday morning and the 30s at sunrise on Saturday and Sunday. There’s likely going to be a hard frost or even a freeze over many inland areas. Sunshine will be prevalent for the weekend, with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and 60s on Sunday. Other than some localized early morning ground fog, it will be the sunshine, not the fog, that will dominate the weather this weekend.

Saturday morning is likely the coldest morning so far this fall with a widespread frost away from the water. WeatherBELL



