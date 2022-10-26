Worcester man pleads guilty to killing Vanessa Marcotte while she was jogging in Princeton in 2017

Angelo Colon-Ortiz , 36, entered his plea to charges of second-degree murder and unarmed robbery in Worcester Superior Court, legal filings show.

A Worcester man pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, a Google employee who was killed in August 2017 while jogging near her mother’s home in Princeton.

This undated driver license photo released by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office shows Vanessa Marcotte, of New York, whose body was found in the woods about a half-mile from her mother's home in Princeton in 2017.

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker sentenced Colon-Ortiz to serve 20 years in state prison on the robbery charge, followed by a life sentence on the murder charge with parole eligibility after another 25 years, according to legal filings. He’ll receive credit on the robbery sentence for the 2,021 days he spent behind bars while the case was pending, records show.

Lawyers for Colon-Ortiz did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the plea and sentencing.

Marcotte, a New York City resident, was murdered on the afternoon of Aug. 7, 2017. She had been out jogging while visiting her mother, and her body was discovered in a wooded area about a half mile from her mother’s home that night.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested in April 2017 after giving investigators a DNA sample that prosecutors said matched the DNA taken from beneath Marcotte’s fingernails.

When investigators searching with dogs found her body at 8:30 p.m., her nose was fractured and her throat was crushed, according to court documents. Marcotte had put up a fight, officials said, and they used the DNA under her nails, combined with an account of a driver who had passed Colon-Ortiz in the area, to create a physical profile of the person who killed her.

