Biden’s closing argument: Republicans would trash the economy

‘’Hear this closely: The Republicans have made it clear that if they win control of the Congress, they will shut down the government, refuse to pay our bills, and it’ll be the first time in our history America will default — unless I yield and cut Social Security and Medicare,’’ Biden said Monday in a speech to the Democratic National Committee. ‘’There’s nothing — nothing — that will create more chaos, more inflation, and more damage to the American economy than this.’’

With the president’s agenda hanging in the balance in the final days before the Nov. 8 elections, Biden and other leading Democrats are seizing on the fear of disorder in an attempt to turn their liabilities on the economy into a political weapon.

WASHINGTON — President Biden, in an 11th-hour effort to shift the debate over inflation and the economy, has begun warning voters that government shutdowns, entitlement cuts, debt defaults, and general chaos loom if Republicans take control of Congress.

In a speech at the White House on Wednesday, Biden acknowledged that it has taken his administration some time to address cost-of-living issues and said, ‘’I appreciate the frustration of the American people.’’ But he warned that the ideas embraced by his opponents have a proven record of failure.

‘’There are two very different ways of looking at our country — one is, as I’ve said before, the view from Park Avenue, which says, ‘Help the wealthy and maybe that’ll trickle down to everyone in the country’,’’ Biden said. ‘’The other is from Scranton or Claymont or thousands of cities across the country like the place I grew up.’’

As these comments suggest, Biden has settled on a closing message that paints an increasingly dire picture of life should ‘’ultra-MAGA’' or ‘’mega-MAGA’' Republicans come into power, attempting to seize on Republicans’ promises to use congressional votes on budgets and debt to force major spending cuts.

During a speech this month at a Volvo factory in Hagerstown, Md., Biden spent more time criticizing the GOP than talking about his economic plans, lamenting that voters did not yet know about Republicans’ platform on the economy. With razor-thin majorities in the House and the Senate, Democrats risk losing control of both chambers if a handful of seats flip to the opposing party.

‘’When it comes to the next Congress, this isn’t a referendum — it’s a choice,’’ Biden said, a refrain he has repeated several times over the past few weeks.

While his shots at Republicans are becoming more pointed, the president is continuing to tout his efforts to help the middle class. He makes regular visits to factory sites to highlight the jobs he says his agenda has created, including a trip Thursday to upstate New York, where Micron Technology has announced plans to build a $100 billion semiconductor plant.

Biden’s new tone reflects the success Republican candidates have found in blaming the president and his party for the high price of food and gas, as well as for perceived increases in crime and immigration. Polls and analysts are increasingly predicting a strong Republican showing on Nov. 8, prompting Biden to search with growing urgency for ways to change the dynamic.

While Biden’s attacks have grown fiercer as the election has drawn nearer, the strategy of calling out Republican economic plans traces back several months to this spring, when Biden seized on the release of an 11-point policy document by Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida, according to a Biden adviser who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal strategy.

The plan from Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, calls for taxing low-income Americans who pay no federal income tax and for ‘’sunsetting’' all federal laws every five years, potentially putting mandatory spending programs such as Medicare and Social Security at risk.

Biden — who often tells audiences he’s ‘’not making this up’' — has implored voters to look specifically at what Republicans have said on the economy.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, who could become speaker if the GOP wins the House, suggested last week that his party would be willing to use a debt-limit vote as leverage to force policy changes.

Representative Jason T. Smith, a Missouri Republican and a top contender to lead the House Ways and Means Committee, said voters expect Congress to use ‘’every tool’' to combat inflation, strengthen the economy, and achieve other goals. ‘’The debt ceiling absolutely is one of those tools,’’ he said in a statement to The Washington Post.

As Republicans have rolled out several policy positions in recent weeks, Biden has expanded his criticism and offered more dire predictions about what would happen if Democrats lose control of Congress.

He has said the GOP would blow up the deficit with tax cuts for the wealthy, increase inflation by rolling back his signature Inflation Reduction Act, and target popular programs such as Social Security and Medicare for steep cuts.

Republicans have said Biden is simply trying to change the subject from his own shaky economic record and the steep inflation Americans have experienced under his watch.