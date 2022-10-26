Fetterman suggests Oz run for Senate in Vermont because ‘he keeps talking about Bernie Sanders’

After Oz compared Fetterman to Sanders by calling his views on health care as progressive as the senator’s, Fetterman fired back with a quip about Oz running for office in Pennsylvania despite having a home in New Jersey.

During one of the most closely watched debates leading up to the midterms, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, and television personality Mehmet Oz, made Sanders a talking point while engaged in a sharp exchange on stage.

Although Bernie Sanders was nowhere near the Pennsylvania Senate debate Tuesday night, the Vermont senator’s name popped up on more than one occasion.

Advertisement

“John Fetterman’s approach is a very dangerous one. He believes we should socialize medicine,” Oz said. “He embraced this with Bernie Sanders, who he endorsed. The two candidates call themselves the two most progressive people in America.”

But Fetterman was quick to hit back, saying “it’s the Oz rule — he’s on TV and he’s lying.”

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

He pointed out that Oz hosted Sanders on his own television program, “The Dr. Oz Show,” in 2019, for an interview about the health care system and nationwide political divides.

“I never supported any of that thing. You know, he keeps talking about Bernie Sanders,” Fetterman said. “Three years ago, he was on his show, and he hugged him and he said, ‘I love this guy.’”

Fetterman then made a not-so-subtle dig at Oz and his tenuous ties to Pennsylvania.

“You know what? Why don’t you pretend that you live in Vermont instead of Pennsylvania and run against Bernie Sanders because all you can do is talk about Bernie Sanders,” Fetterman said. “Because my truth is that health care is a basic fundamental right, and I believe in expanding that and I believe about supporting fighting for health care, the kind of health care that saved my life.”

Advertisement

Fetterman suffered a stroke in May, and he relied on closed captioning during the debate to help him better manage the lingering effects and read questions.

On his official campaign website, Fetterman says that he would “support any legislation that gets us closer to the goal of universal health care coverage.”

“I’m less fixated on what you call it, and more focused on the result: ensuring access to health care for every American,” the website reads.

Oz has attempted to link Fetterman to Sanders previously, tweeting in July that he was up against “Bernie Sanders 2.0″ and that Fetterman would “follow Bernie’s lead and be his sidekick” if elected. Earlier this month, Oz also claimed that Sanders is “Fetterman’s biggest fan in the Senate.”

Although Sanders declined to comment on Fetterman’s health during an interview with “Meet the Press” earlier this month, he doubled down on his support for him in the race, saying that he has known Fetterman for years.

“John is somebody who is going to be a real fighter for the working class in this country,” Sanders said. “He is prepared to take on the corporate greed of America, and I hope very much he joins us in the United States Senate.”

According to recent polling, Fetterman currently maintains a slight lead over Oz in the race, however, his Republican opponent has recently gained ground.

Advertisement

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.