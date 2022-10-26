Fetterman’s debate flubs appeared ‘purely linguistic,’ Tufts’ chief neurologist says

The Globe spoke with Dr. David Thaler, neurologist in chief at Tufts Medical Center and former director of its Comprehensive Stroke Center, to hear what he saw in Fetterman’s Tuesday performance.

“I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together,” Fetterman said during his opening remarks. “It knocked me down, but I’m going to keep coming back up.”

John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May, took on Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in a heated debate on Tuesday. Amid clashes over abortion and the economy, the Pennsylvania Democrat spoke with occasional halt but defended his fitness to serve.

Thaler acknowledged how important coherency — and eloquence — can be for a senator, but said he did not see any evidence that Fetterman’s trouble speaking reflected a deeper cognitive issue.

What should voters be thinking about when it comes to judging Fetterman’s fitness for office?

So obviously I haven’t treated him, but I remember seeing that when he had his stroke, he did have an acute treatment for it.

The deficit that anybody has when they have a stroke depends entirely on what part of the brain lost its blood supply. If you lose one little edge of the brain, that part of the brain stops working, and whatever that part of the brain did is what you lose. It seems pretty clear that the part of the brain that was affected in him was something to do with the language centers. And the impact, as I understand it, as was observable during the debate, is purely linguistic, meaning some combination of understanding and producing language.

Now, the debate and what I’ve observed is not a great context to test comprehension and understanding, but it was a pretty good venue for observing his production of speech. And it clearly wasn’t perfect.

He misspoke a few times, he said the wrong word, he mixed up some words. Those are referred to as paraphasic errors, errors where you either choose the wrong word which is semantically related — so you might say ‘spoon’ when you mean ‘fork’ — or you have a phonemic paraphasic error, where you say something that sounds like the word but isn’t the word — so you might say ‘spork’ instead of ‘fork.’ He seemed to have mostly phonemic paraphasias, where he was saying things that were close to the word he meant to say. The meaning was pretty clear, but it wasn’t perfect.

Now, because the brain is so restricted in the areas that function in certain ways, it’s completely possible that his cognition is entirely intact but he makes these linguistic errors, because the thinking parts of the brain could be completely spared.

How common is it for people coming off a stroke to have issues processing language but still have perfectly fine cognitive functions?

Oh, it’s completely normal. I see people with aphasia, that’s the sort of general term for language disorder, all the time. And that might be all they have. The areas of the brain that are devoted to language are pretty big, so it’s not an uncommon area to be affected when a stroke does occur.

Was there anything you could glean Tuesday in terms of where Fetterman might be in his recovery?

Most people, when they have their stroke, they’re worst at the beginning, and then there is significant improvement in the first few weeks and months afterwards. And then the improvement can continue for quite a long time, maybe up to a year or so, which is generally what I tell my patients. And then once they get out to a year, if they still have any deficit, they’re probably pretty much stuck where they are.

He’d still have a lot of improvement to go, but he would have made, if he’s like most patients with aphasia, a lot of recovery in the last five months.

For voters who are potentially concerned about Fetterman’s recovery, is there anything you would recommend keeping an eye out for?

Let’s say there’s no recovery, and he stays exactly the way he is right now. Does that mean his decision-making capacity or judgement are affected in any way? I would say, probably not.

I look at it this way: let’s say you move from Boston to KwaZulu-Natal, [a province in South Africa] where they speak Zulu. You will be aphasiac, because you won’t be able to produce meaningful language, neither will you be able to understand meaningful language, but you’re still you. It’s just that you can’t communicate in that environment.

Imagine he doesn’t get any better, but he’s still able to do what a senator should do apart from being a bit clumsy with the way he gets his words out. People can make their own decision about that.

I would expect him to improve from his current circumstance with regard to the facility or the ease of his language production. But as long as he’s capable of higher-order thought, maybe it doesn’t even matter if he improves anymore.

Is there anything else you want to mention?

Strokes are scary and can make you feel somewhat mortal. I must say that I was a little surprised last night at how clear the paraphasic errors were, and how frequent they were. And how open he is, and brave, frankly.

Answers have been edited for clarity and length.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.