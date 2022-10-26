Harvard researchers find evidence of tectonic plates billions of years ago

“Our measurements of magnetic signals preserved in 3.25-billion-year-old rocks provide the earliest quantitative evidence of both rapidly moving crust—a hallmark of plate tectonics—and a stable ancient magnetic field that episodically alternated polarity,” said the study, which was published in the journal PNAS this week.

Researchers also found evidence of a stable magnetic field that could have been a boon to the development of life. Such a field now provides Earth crucial protection from cosmic radiation and charged particles emitted by the sun.

Harvard University researchers say they’ve found evidence that the outer layers of the Earth more than 3 billion years ago were cracked into shifting tectonic plates, as they are today, adding to a debate about when such plates formed.

The researchers said their findings suggested that the early Earth was “remarkably geologically mature ... potentially contributing to stable surface conditions for the evolution of early life.”

The Earth is estimated to be 4.5 billion years old, and life is believed to have begun around 4.1 to 4 billion years ago, said Alec Brenner, a doctoral student in Harvard’s Paleomagnetics Lab who was the lead author of the study.

“We’re trying to paint the picture of the environment that life was growing up in,” he said.

The Earth is covered by 15 to 20 shifting tectonic plates that rest on the molten rock of the Earth’s mantle. But scientists differ over whether it was that way in the Earth’s early days. Some scientists have theorized that for a long period the ancient Earth was covered by one single plate, similar to the way an eggshell covers an egg.

Brenner said it was “one of the biggest debates in modern geology,” but what he and colleagues had found was “consistent with tectonic motion” at a relatively early point in the Earth’s history.

Julian Lowman, a professor of physics and earth sciences at the University of Toronto, said, “This is very much a current question. When did plate tectonics start? And how did it start?”

He said the idea that at one point, after its extremely hot formation, the Earth was covered by a single plate - which scientists have dubbed a “stagnant-lid” regime- is a “viable hypothesis.” He noted that it’s possible the transition from a single plate to the multiple plates of plate tectonics could have begun regionally before spreading all over the planet or could have begun in fits and starts.

Brenner noted that learning about what conditions were like on Earth when life arose could help “in a roundabout way in our search for life on other planets.” Scientists have speculated that, for a variety of reasons, planets with plate tectonics could be more conducive to the development of life than stagnant-lid planets, which include our own neighbors in the solar system Mars and Venus.

One key reason that has been proposed, Lowman noted, is that the greater release of heat that happens under plate tectonics, rather than a stagnant-lid regime, causes changes in a planet’s core that lead to the creation of a protective magnetic field like the one Earth has.

Researchers drilled into the earth in the Pilbara Craton in Western Australia to bring back samples of the ancient rocks to analyze in Cambridge.

They used a variety of tools, including a device called the quantum diamond microscope, which images the magnetic fields of a sample and precisely identifies the nature of the magnetized particles in it, the university said in a statement. The analysis allowed researchers to determine how, when, and which direction the earth’s crust shifted as well as the magnetic influence coming from Earth’s poles.

“Finally being able to reliably read these very ancient rocks opens up so many possibilities for observing a time period that often is known more through theory than solid data,” senior author Roger Fu, an assistant professor of earth and planetary sciences, said in the statement.

Researchers from the University of California Santa Barbara, The Pennsylvania State University, and the University of Minnesota also contributed to the research.









