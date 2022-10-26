Meadows ordered to testify in Ga. election investigation

Meadows’s lawyer, James Bannister, said he would appeal the decision. He is employing a legal strategy that has been used in Texas, the home of three witnesses who were summoned by Fulton County but have not appeared. After a legal challenge by one of the three witnesses, a majority of judges on Texas’s Court of Criminal Appeals expressed the view that the Georgia grand jury was not a proper criminal grand jury because it lacked indictment authority, and thus probably lacked standing to compel the appearance of witnesses from Texas.

Meadows, 63, has been fighting to avoid appearing before a special grand jury that has been investigating election interference in Georgia by Trump and his allies. The inquiry is being led by Fani T. Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Ga.

PICKENS, S.C. — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff who was deeply involved in efforts to keep former president Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election, was ordered on Wednesday to travel to Atlanta to testify in a criminal investigation into election meddling.

The strategy could have implications for several out-of-state witnesses whose testimony is still being sought by the special grand jury, including Michael Flynn and Newt Gingrich, a native Georgian who now lives in Virginia — not to mention Trump, if his testimony is sought by Willis’ office. However, the district attorney could elect to conduct depositions of witnesses in their home states if their local courts refuse to produce them.

NEW YORK TIMES

Fetterman struggles in Pa. debate with Oz after stroke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat.

In the opening minutes of the debate Tuesday, Fetterman addressed what he called the “elephant in the room.”

“I had a stroke. He’s never let me forget that,” Fetterman said of Oz, who has persistently questioned his ability to serve in the Senate. “And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down and I’m going to keep coming back up.”

When pressed to release his medical records later in the debate, he refused to commit.

Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored Fetterman’s health challenges throughout the debate, instead focusing on his opponent’s policies on immigration and crime and his support for President Biden. Democrats seized on a comment Oz made about abortion that seemed to suggest that the decision should be left to women, doctors, and local politicians.

The forum had many of the trappings of a traditional debate, complete with heated exchanges and interruptions. But the impact of the stroke was apparent as Fetterman used closed-captioning posted above the moderator to help him process the words he heard, leading to occasional awkward pauses.

Going forward, the biggest question is whether the debate will have a lasting impact with less than two weeks until the election and more than 600,000 ballots already cast. The stakes of the race to succeed retiring GOP Senator Pat Toomey are huge: It represents Democrats’ best chance to flip a Senate seat this year — and could determine party control of the chamber and the future of Biden’s agenda.

But rather than watch the full hour as the candidates debated abortion, inflation, and crime, many Pennsylvanians may only see clips of the event on social media. And both parties are preparing to flood the airwaves with television advertising in the final stretch, giving each campaign a final chance to reframe the terms of the race.

Independent experts consulted by the Associated Press said Fetterman appears to be recovering remarkably well.

“In my opinion, he did very well,” said Dr. Sonia Sheth, of Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in suburban Chicago, who watched the debate. “He had his stroke less than one year ago and will continue to recover over the next year. He had some errors in his responses, but overall he was able to formulate fluent, thoughtful answers.”

Oz, a longtime television personality, was more at home on the debate stage. He cast himself as a moderate Republican looking to unite a divided state, even as he committed to supporting former president Donald Trump should he run again in 2024.

“I’m a surgeon, I’m not a politician,” Oz said. “We take big problems, we focus on them, and we fix them. We do it by uniting, by coming together, not dividing.”

Fetterman similarly committed to supporting Biden should he run again in 2024.

Abortion was a major dividing line during the debate.

Oz insists he supports three exceptions — for rape, for incest, and to protect the life of the mother. When pressed Tuesday night, he suggested he opposes South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham’s bill to impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks because it would allow the federal government to dictate the law to states.

“I don’t want the federal government involved with that at all,” Oz said. “I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves.”

Fetterman delivered a blunt message to women: “If you believe that the choice for abortion belongs with you and your doctor, that’s what I fight for.”

Democratic strategist Paul Begala pointed to Oz’s statement as helping to highlight the party’s key issue this midterm season: abortion.

“Debates are more often lost than won, and Mehmet Oz lost this one with his line that abortion should be a decision between a woman, her doctor, and local elected officials,’” Begala tweeted.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Bennet, O’Dea face off in Colo. Senate debate

Senator Michael Bennet, the Colorado Democrat seeking reelection, squared off with Joe O’Dea, the Republican political novice trying to unseat him, during a debate Tuesday night in the conservative rural western part of their state, emphasizing his accomplishments in Washington as his rival sought to paint Bennet as part of a dysfunctional status quo.

O’Dea, who owns a Denver-based construction company, tried to tie Bennet to President Biden and blame the Democratic Congress and White House for rising inflation, increased crime, and what he called a failed immigration system and a wayward foreign policy. He portrayed himself as an outsider willing to shake things up in Washington and buck his party.

“He is Joe Biden’s yes man,” Odea said during the debate at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, citing Bennet’s strong support of the administration. “It is not working. It is time for a change.”

Bennet, who is running for a third full term after his appointment in 2009, stressed his work on a variety of critical Colorado issues, including recently securing $4 billion to aid the drought-stricken Colorado River. He called attention to his seat on the Agriculture Committee, which gives him influence over policies that are important to the rural stretches of the state. When pressed on multiple problems in the immigration system, he noted his work on a bipartisan immigration overhaul that passed the Senate in 2013 but was blocked in the House.

“I have led on this issue the entire time I have been in the Senate,” he said.

In something of a surprise, the subject of abortion, which has been central to the campaign dialogue and advertising in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade, was barely mentioned.

O’Dea called time and again for the government to aggressively pursue increased domestic energy production, saying it could both serve as a counter to inflation by making fuel more affordable and give America a stronger position to pursue its foreign policy goals.

“We have to end the war on energy,” he said of the administration’s policies.

Bennet pushed back, calling O’Dea’s views on the issue simplistic. “His answer to everything is ‘fossil fuels, fossil fuels, fossil fuels,’ " Bennet said.

Bennet has led in public polls in the race and holds a significant financial edge that has given him the advantage in advertising. But O’Dea has captured the attention and support of national Republicans who see Colorado as a potential surprise Senate pickup if independent voters break in favor of O’Dea as the campaign draws to a close.

WASHINGTON POST