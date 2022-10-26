The Pennsylvania Senate debate was likely the most important of the midterms

If that weren’t enough, there were other reasons the hour-long debate was so pivotal.

Few races are more important; it’s one of a handful of contests that will decide which political party controls the Senate for the next two years. Polls show the race tightening, and it was the first and only debate in a hard-fought campaign, making the stakes even higher.

A lot can happen in politics in a week and it’s still longer than that until the midterm elections on Nov. 8. But it’s highly unlikely that any upcoming debate will be as important as Tuesday’s closely watched Senate clash in Pennsylvania.

The Democratic candidate, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, has largely stayed off the campaign trail since suffering a stroke earlier in the year. Since he began to sit down for news interviews, there has been a debate about whether he could carry on a conversation as a result of his recovery. (One NBC News reporter said he struggled while other news outlets said he was fine.)

At the same time, the Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor who had his own television show that touted questionable products, has been dogged by criticism that he moved to the state to run for the seat.

In other words, it wasn’t just what the candidates said during the debate, it’s how they said it and who seemed best qualified to represent Pennsylvania, a swing state that narrowly voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and narrowly voted for Joe Biden in 2020.

As it happened, the first question Tuesday was about exactly that: what makes them think they are able to serve?

With the questions about his ability to communicate, Fetterman’s first answer wasn’t reassuring; he struggled to speak and wished the audience “good night.”

He eventually found his footing and was able to engage in a give-and-take with Oz, particularly over abortion and Social Security. But on topics like fracking and strategies to lower the cost of college, Fetterman was at times close to incoherent as he repeated non-specific phrases.

In politics, it is often said that no one can really win a debate, but a candidate can certainly lose.

Moments after the debate, the Fetterman campaign began criticizing the debate hosts, saying the closed captioning they had requested didn’t work well. If Fetterman’s team thought he had performed well, they probably wouldn’t have started the blame game. Other Democrats saw the debate and wondered if Fetterman should have agreed to a debate at all.

While Fetterman clearly struggled, Oz may have made the single biggest debate gaffe this year.

Oz was asked three times whether he would support a proposal from South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham to ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Oz didn’t give a specific answer but said he didn’t like the idea of the federal government being involved in abortion policy generally. But then he offered this line, “I want women, doctors, local political leaders, letting the democracy that’s always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves,” he added.

As Democrats try to emphasize the threat against abortion rights, as opposed to economic concerns, in the midterm elections, his inclusion of “local political leaders” will likely soon be featured on a television ad meant to convince voters that Oz would inject the government into personal decisions.

It could be remembered long after this election, as when Indiana Republican Senate candidate Richard Mourdock declared in 2012 that if a woman gets pregnant as a result of rape “it is something that God intended.” That comment transformed the race and helped underdog Democrat Joe Donnelly emerge victorious.

It’s not clear how many Pennsylvania voters watched this debate, or how many were still making up their minds. But unlike the vast majority of debates, it was particularly memorable and gave voters a lot to think about.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.