Erasing names — and there are many — would not right wrong of slavery

Upon reading “Seeking change, ministers chain selves to Faneuil Hall: Goal: to replace slave owner name” (Metro, Oct. 20), it occurred to me to look up the names of prominent historic figures who owned slaves. The result of my Wikipedia search was astounding. There are hundreds and hundreds. If we are to rename places, things, etc. that are associated with people who owned slaves, then much of our common paper currency would have new faces on it and the number of school, city, and street changes would be uncountable.

Changing place names because of a person who owned enslaved people will not accomplish what its proponents wish. It would actually help to erase history, not right a social wrong. It would be better to note, highlight, and remember in some way that prominent and mostly admirable people can also do evil or permit evil to exist in society.