It’s plain to see: Boston has a trash problem

Reporters John Hilliard and Daniel Kool popped the lid on pervasive trash management problems in their Oct. 20 front-page story, “As waste piles up, residents trash new hauler.” While they spotlight a trash hauler’s poor service in cities and towns in Greater Boston, Boston proper also suffers from a trash crisis.

The problem is in plain sight and plagues all Bostonians. We see it, smell it, and walk or drive around it or over it. It leaches out onto our sidewalks, streets, and alleys, bloats the BigBelly trash receptacles, covers tree wells, and feeds the ubiquitous rats. Torn trash bags spew household detritus, such as used cotton swabs, food waste, packaging material, bottles, and cans. There is also bagless litter, such as fast food wrappers, cups, nips, and floss picks. Our disposable culture outstrips our ability to dispose properly, despite efforts to reduce and redirect.