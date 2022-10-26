It’s plain to see: Boston has a trash problem

Reporters John Hilliard and Daniel Kool popped the lid on pervasive trash management problems in their Oct. 20 front-page story, “As waste piles up, residents trash new hauler.” While they spotlight a trash hauler’s poor service in cities and towns in Greater Boston, Boston proper also suffers from a trash crisis.
The problem is in plain sight and plagues all Bostonians. We see it, smell it, and walk or drive around it or over it. It leaches out onto our sidewalks, streets, and alleys, bloats the BigBelly trash receptacles, covers tree wells, and feeds the ubiquitous rats. Torn trash bags spew household detritus, such as used cotton swabs, food waste, packaging material, bottles, and cans. There is also bagless litter, such as fast food wrappers, cups, nips, and floss picks. Our disposable culture outstrips our ability to dispose properly, despite efforts to reduce and redirect.
Boston does not suffer from the failure of waste haulers to do their Sisyphean work. The problem is systemic. The city’s waste stream is riddled with holes, starting with the separation of waste and extending to gaps in enforcing the rules on containing it.
Trash problems are often kicked down the road in favor of higher-order demands. The fix requires the kind of attention, creativity, and cross-department engagement that the Mayor’s Office of New Urban Mechanics provides. By prioritizing the problem and assigning responsibility, Boston can be clean as well as strong.
David E. Stein
Boston
The writer is the former chair of the board of Ducor Waste Management, a not-for-profit company working to rebuild waste management systems in Monrovia, Liberia.