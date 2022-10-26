We’ve taken steps but can do more to stop criminalizing poverty

Stephen Goldsmith offers some valuable suggestions on how governments can encourage accountability without further impoverishing those who are least able to respond to financial penalties (“How something as simple as a speeding ticket can worsen inequities,” Opinion, Oct. 19). I write to point out that Massachusetts has already adopted that approach in two key ways involving the courts.

With Governor Charlie Baker’s encouragement, the Legislature recently enacted a ban on all fines and fees for people — typically low-income individuals — under parole or probation supervision. In addition, the state’s highest court has ordered that cash bail, when it must be imposed to ensure appearance in court, take into account a defendant’s ability to pay. By undoing some of the structural ways that government has historically criminalized poverty, these measures demonstrate the compassion Goldsmith calls for while continuing to promote public safety.