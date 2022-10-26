Home of the Week: Forget the gym, pump iron here. Property comes with a blacksmith shop.

$1,199,000
Style Ranch/farmhouse
Year built 1954
Square feet 3,091
Bedrooms 4
Baths 3 full
Sewer/water Private
Taxes $8,679 (2022)
At this home, the phrase “strike while the iron is hot” is taken literally.
The property comes with a blacksmith shop and an octagonal barn that has been converted into a workshop with a loft.
The 1.06-acre property is festooned with the works of acclaimed blacksmith Ted Tucker, author of “Practical Projects for the Blacksmith.” They include a cast-iron deer mount/coat rack, a sundial, a running dog, and railing supports, among other objects.
Advertisement
Entry is through a Dutch door off a parking area for up to eight vehicles. The foyer shepherds one into an open layout encompassing the kitchen and the living and dining areas.
A granite-topped peninsula with pretty iron legs marks the start of the kitchen, which comes with a white refrigerator, a black wall oven and microwave, an electric stove, and a wall-mounted pot rack. The living room is 289 square feet and has an imposing feature: a wide floor-to-ceiling dual-sided brick fireplace that will ease away the blues, and the chill, this winter — with the help of a Tucker-designed wood-burning stove that sits a few feet away. A wagon wheel light fixture and the hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living area add to the home’s rustic aesthetic.
Directly ahead and one step up, one finds the dining area, further separated from the rest by square red-brick columns and brick flooring. An iron fixture — also made by Tucker — with candle-like lights sits at the center of the 230-square-foot room, and a custom barn-like door with iron heart-shaped hinges occupies one wall. The best light comes from the pair of muntin-less sliders that open to a stone patio with a fountain. The view is of the blacksmith shop, painted barn red. Beyond that is the second workshop.
Advertisement
Stairs next to the fireplace and past the woodstove lead to the family room, which at 357 square feet is one of the largest spaces in the home. It has the flipside of the brick fireplace, a pair of skylights, sets of windows on two walls, and flooring with radiant heat.
A hallway off the family room flows into the right wing of the home. The first stop off this hallway is a shower-only bath with laminate flooring and a granite-topped single vanity. Next is a 130-square-foot office, and opposite that sits the smallest bedroom (79 square feet), which offers a skylight, a trio of windows, and laminate flooring.
The last room in this wing is a 178-square-foot bedroom with French doors that open to a wrap-around deck. The ceiling is vaulted, the flooring is laminate, and there are casement windows on three walls.
The owner suite is down a hallway off the kitchen on the left hand side of the home. The suite contains a 156-square-foot carpeted bedroom with a skylight, a ceiling fan, and windows on two walls. The en-suite bath comes with a single vanity that has a granite top; a tub and shower combination with a tile surround; a skylight; and ceramic tile flooring. The laundry/utility room, just steps away from the suite, has cabinetry and stone flooring.
Access to the walkout lower level is via a stairwell in the family room. This level totals 1,091 square feet, and a great room with a brick fireplace, a kitchenette, yard access, and hardwood flooring takes up the largest share. This level also holds the home’s final bedroom (192 square feet) — there’s laminate flooring here — and third full bath, which has a shower stall, a porcelain pedestal sink, and vinyl flooring.
Advertisement
Marie Montieth of The Synergy Group is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer had been accepted on the property.
Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/realestate and follow Address on Twitter @globehomes.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.